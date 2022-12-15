Kia expands Stonic line-up with new ‘Quantum’ special edition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kia has expanded the line-up of its Stonic crossover with a new “Quantum’ special edition, bringing additional standard equipment and bespoke styling elements.

Kia introduced the Stonic in 2017 as its most affordable SUV option, sitting beneath the popular Sportage and Niro in its range. To keep the model current, this new Quantum special edition features a unique colour scheme, with all versions coming in a Storm Grey body colour with a bold yellow two-tone roof.

The yellow theme continues to the interior, with the colour being used for inserts on the cloth and faux leather seats, as well as for various detailing throughout the cabin.

The Quantum edition sits above the GT-Line in the Stonic line-up. (Kia)

The new Quantum special edition sits between the popular GT-Line and ‘3’ trim levels in the Stonic line-up, but gains a number of additional features over the GT-Line, including heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and keyless entry.

Other standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, climate control, a reversing camera and an eight-inch touchscreeen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard driver assistance kit also includes high beam assist, autonomous emergency braking and lane keep assist.

The Quantum Edition comes exclusively with a 99bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, paired to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Kia is now taking orders for the Stonic Quantum edition. (Kia)

Prices for the Kia Stonic Quantum special edition start from £21,600, with Kia dealers now taking orders for the model ahead of first deliveries in early 2023.