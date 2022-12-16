New Maserati Grecale SUV arrives in UK

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Maserati has announced that its long-awaited Grecale SUV is now available in the UK.

Revealed in March this year, the Grecale is Maserati’s long-awaited SUV designed to sit beneath the Levante, and arrives as a direct rival for the Porsche Macan.

Customers have the choice of three versions, with the range starting with the GT model, which uses a 2.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine delivering 296bhp, while the Modena model uses the same setup, but takes the power up to 325bhp.

The top Trofeo model uses a petrol V6 engine. (Maserati)

At the top of the line-up sits the Trofeo model, which features the same ‘Nettuno’ 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine as the MC20 supercar, producing 523bhp, and allowing for a 0-60mph time of just 3.6 seconds. All models also come equipped with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive, too. An electric model, known as the Folgore, is also due to arrive in 2023.

Prices for the GT model start from £58,500, with the Modena model coming in at £64,500. The Trofeo model brings a significant bump in price, coming in at £95,590.

Standard equipment is impressive across the board, with full LED headlights, adaptive cruise control and leather upholstery included, along with Maserati’s new media system including a 12.3-inch touchscreen and lower 8.8-inch display for the climate – which features a smart folded tablet-like design.

Treading upon the grounds of the greats: past, present and future.⁣The #MaseratiGrecale in Rome.⁣Your city, your Grecale.⁣#Maserati pic.twitter.com/Wz33Mgg8ZE — Maserati GB (@MaseratiGB) November 30, 2022

Peter Charters, general manager, North Europe said: “We’re absolutely delighted that the Grecale is now available on our shores. We’ve been jealously watching our colleagues in other markets selling the car in left-hand drive form over the last few months and can’t wait to now offer test drives across our UK network.

“It’s an ever-growing part of the market and our latest SUV is here to offer buyers something a little different. We are already seeing huge interest in it and are confident its compelling blend of elegance and sportiness will really appeal to British buyers seeking to make their everyday exceptional.”