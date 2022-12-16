BMW celebrates 100 years of motorcycle history with special R nineT and R18 models

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

BMW is commemorating 100 years of its motorcycles with two special edition models.

Both the R nineT and R18 have been given ‘100 Years’ limited-edition models, with each line-up restricted to 1,923 units each.

Silver badges feature on both motorcycles

The R nineT is centred around a two-cylinder boxer engine, but the 100 Years model gains a number of classic-inspired additions including a chrome-plated tank, sides and side covers. Chrome is also found on the seat hump, while the front wheel is painted black. It also features knee pads and a special 100 Years badge.

The R nineT 100 Years also incorporates a number of Option 719 – which includes a range of accessories – components, including milled cylinder head covers, engine housing covers, seat holders and oil filler plug. An adaptive turning light, heated grips and cruise control are all included too.

Let’s celebrate #100YearsBMWMotorrad! 🎉 The #BMWR18 100 Years, BMW #RnineT 100 Years, and matching 100 Years Riders Gear make a beautiful homage to 1923 — the year when it all started! ▶️https://t.co/AF0ICxU3Cu #MakeLifeARide #SoulFuel pic.twitter.com/xGBjvs7Ft6 — BMWMotorrad (@BMWMotorrad) December 15, 2022

The R18 100 Years, meanwhile, also features a classic-inspired colour scheme which combines chrome and black elements. This paint-on-chrome look is applied to areas like the rear wheel cover, while a contrast diamond-embossed seat in black and oxblood help contrast this.

The engine, transmission and rear axle drive are all painted black – which BMW says harks back to traditional racing motorcycles – and these sit alongside numerous chrome parts such as the handlebar fittings, gearshift and foot levers and cylinder head covers. Other features on the R18 include chromed Akrapovic rear silencers, as well as adaptive turning light, cruise control and heated grips.