Ford teases new EV ahead of 2023 reveal

Ford has revealed the first teaser of a new electric SUV that will be revealed in full in 2023.

Just a single image has been revealed, with the darkened lighting revealing little about the upcoming model, along with a cryptic release that says nothing about the upcoming EV itself, just that Ford is ‘rediscovering our adventurous spirit’.

However, the image shows what looks to be a mid-size SUV, highlighted with bold boomerang-shaped LED lights. The design and LED detailing looks different to those on current Ford models too, hinting that the brand might be exploring a new design direction with the EV.

Great to see so many of our media friends today in our @Ford in Europe Design Center. Can't wait for 2023 to arrive, when we will pull the cover of our first electric passenger vehicle coming from #Cologne. #EVs #ElectricVehicle #NewYear2023 pic.twitter.com/3wH3ixEWCW — Martin Sander (@MSander22) December 15, 2022

Martin Sander, general manager of passenger vehicles at Ford in Europe, also tweeted the model, still with a cover on, but revealing a small corner of the frontal area Strong SUV styling cues and aluminium-effect lower areas look to show Ford will adopt a rugged styling direction for the model.

This new model will also be the first electric Ford passenger car to be made in Europe, with the brand’s current Mustang Mach-E manufactured in Mexico and China. This new Ford EV will also be manufactured in Cologne, Germany, essentially replacing the Fiesta at the brand’s plant, with this model set to end production in June 2023.

It will also importantly be the first electric Ford to be produced using the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform – designed specifically for EVs – as part of an agreement between the two automotive giants. It’s likely to be a similar size to the Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq iV.