These are the best used off-roaders you can buy today

By Press Association
December 19 2022, 1.46pm
(Suzuki)
(Suzuki)

There’s currently a worldwide obsession with SUVs, with buyers choosing these models for their improved visibility, more secure feel behind the wheel and their often-spacious interiors.

However, many SUVs, particularly when two-wheel-drive, are no more capable in bad weather or away from the tarmac than a regular car. But what if you need a genuinely capable 4×4 for use off-road or in bad weather during the winter months? Here are the best used options, starting from just a few thousand pounds.

Suzuki Vitara

(Suzuki)

Suzuki has a great reputation when it comes to affordable off-roaders, with the Japanese manufacturer offering a four-wheel-drive model across virtually all of the cars it sells. While the Jimny is the obvious choice, you’ll get more value by choosing the Vitara.

Larger and better to drive than the Jimny, look out for a third-generation Vitara, introduced in 2015. These get a more modern interior, while top-spec SZ5 models come with features like a panoramic sunroof and reversing camera. Look out for ‘AllGrip’ versions as these are the ones that come with four-wheel-drive. Used prices start from £8,000, with £10,000 buying a 2015-registered example with 70,000 miles on the clock.

Nissan X-Trail

(Nissan)

Nissan’s X-Trail might be more of a softer-focused crossover these days, but if you go back a few years this model was an impressively capable off-roader. First introduced in 2000, you want to look out for a first- or second-generation models, which start from £1,200 and £2,500 respectively.

The X-Trail is a good all-rounder that is as capable off the beaten track as it is on the tarmac. This Nissan is also well-built and has a practical and spacious interior that makes it a solid family car.

Toyota Land Cruiser

(Toyota)

When it comes to a dependable off-roader that won’t let you down, it’s hard to beat the Toyota Land Cruiser. Renowned for its strength, this is the 4×4 of choice for those living in some of the harshest conditions on the planet.

It should therefore be able to make light work of a UK winter or off-roading course. The best option in terms of value is the version sold between 2003 and 2009, which is well-equipped, brilliantly tough and also comes with the option of seven seats. Prices start from just £4,000 for scruffy, high-mileage examples, but double that will buy you a clean, well-maintained Land Cruiser.

Fiat Panda 4×4

(Fiat)

Off-roaders come in all shapes and sizes, and just because you want something with greater capability, it doesn’t necessarily mean you want a large SUV. That’s where the Fiat Panda 4×4 comes in.

Based on this popular city car, the 4×4 gets beefed-up looks, and, more importantly, an impressive four-wheel-drive system that means the Panda can get further in tough conditions than plenty of SUVs. It’ll be cheaper to run, too. Prices start from just £2,000 and you can pick up the latest shape for just £5,000.

Land Rover Discovery

(Land Rover)

When it comes to off-roading, there’s a name that crops up regularly, and that’s Land Rover. It’s a brand which has an entire reputation built on its vehicles’ 4×4 degree. Pretty much any of the brand’s models are equipped with four-wheel-drive (there are some which are front-wheel-drive), but it’s the Discovery that gets our vote.

Look out for a Discovery 3 or 4, which start from £2,500 and £6,999 respectively. These stand out with their remarkable off-roading ability, well-built interior and spacious cabin that offers space for seven adults. Older Land Rovers don’t have the best reputation for reliability, however, so you might want to put some money aside for inevitable bills.

Dacia Duster

(Dacia)

Dacia has quickly built a reputation for its cars’ fantastic value for money, and this also extends to off-roaders with the Duster. First introduced in 2013, only a small fraction of these crossovers were fitted with optional four-wheel-drive, but those that are remarkably capable.

The Duster is also practical and surprisingly good to drive. Used Duster 4x4s start from around £3,000, but if your budget will stretch, the second-generation car – introduced in 2018 and priced from £10,000 – is a much-improved option.

Jeep Renegade

(Jeep)

Jeep is another high-profile name in the 4×4 segment, and though its Wrangler is the obvious choice, prices for these are remaining stubbornly high. It makes it quite hard to recommend on the used market.

A far more affordable option is the Renegade – Jeep’s compact SUV that first appeared in 2015. Its boxy looks make it look impressively rugged, while versions with four-wheel-drive (note because, not all of them are) are surprisingly capable. The Trailhawk model is particularly suited to off-roading, getting tougher underbody protection, additional terrain modes and specific off-road tyres. Four-wheel-drive Renegades start from £8,000 for a 2015 car, but Trailhawk versions, which are quite rare, will cost at least double that.

