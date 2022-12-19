Having the right tyres for your EV can extend its range by 10 per cent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Choosing tyres specially made for electric cars can extend their range by 10 per cent, according to new research.

Michelin said many electric car owners had seen their ranges drop noticeably during the recent spell of cold weather but EV-specific rubber could help to offset that.

A study of 2,000 motorists for the tyre maker found that 72 per cent were unaware that EVs could have specific tyres and didn’t know about their benefits either.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes as standard on EV tyres. (Hyundai)

While electric cars don’t need a specific tyre as such, special compounds are being made with a sidewall to help cope with the additional weight of EVs. They can often contain a foam inlay, which helps to reduce tyre noise, while they’re often low-friction as well, helping to lower rolling resistance, maximising the range.

John Howe, Michelin managing director for the UK and Ireland, said: “With the festive period in sight, everyone is thinking about how best to get home to visit their friends and relatives. Drivers are making this decision in the context of a cost-of-living crisis and continued train strikes, so are looking for any relief available to them.

“EV-specific tyres offer a solution. Not only can they enhance battery range, allowing drivers to travel further per charge, but these tyres last longer on an electric car than a standard tyre.”

The EV tyres have a lower rolling resistance to maximise range. (Michelin)

Michelin has also issued tips to help EV drivers maximise range. These include driving slower and more smoothly, along with only using the heater when needed and making the most of regenerative braking, which helps to recharge the battery and – in turn – adds miles to the range.