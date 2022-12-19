Isuzu tracks down highest-mileage D-Max in the country

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pick-up maker Isuzu has managed to track down its highest-mileage vehicle in the country, with the D-Max in question covering more than 350,000 miles.

The Japanese firm’s UK division launched a campaign in Autumn to try and find the version of its D-Max pick-up that had covered the most miles, with the winning model – a 2014 D-Max Eiger 2.5TD – having clocked up 351,364 and remaining in daily service. This equates to an average of 43,750 miles per year.

Purchased new from Bob Gerard Isuzu in Leicester, the D-Max actually belongs to nearby Vauxhall dealer, Aston Melton Mowbray, and is used to help deliver and collect vehicles nationwide.

The trip computer shows the D-Max’s high mileage. (Isuzu)

Still going strong on its original engine and manual gearbox, the only major repair outside of regular servicing and consumables was a new rear differential in 2021.

James Jeal, from Aston Melton Mowbray, said “When the business was looking for a vehicle capable of towing 3.5-tonnes on a daily basis back in 2012, we wanted something that would not only do the job but would also prove to be the most cost-effective for the business, at which time the Isuzu D-Max became the obvious choice.

“It’s extremely important for us to have vehicles we can rely on for our vehicle deliveries and the D-Max has been fantastic for our business, so much so that when we needed to add another tow vehicle to our fleet, we once again chose an Isuzu D-Max for the job.”

This 2014 Isuzu D-Max has enough miles on it to have travelled the earth’s circumference 13 times! ☀️ Let's see if we can find the highest mileage D-Max still going strong. Share yours by using the hashtag #MyIsuzu. Thanks Aston Melton Mowbray for kicking it off! pic.twitter.com/AYujHjb6zK — Isuzu UK (@Isuzuuk) September 5, 2022

The Isuzu D-Max is now one of only a handful of new pick-ups that can be bought in the UK, with this brand only selling vehicles of this type for almost 20 years.