New Chiron Profilée is a one-of-a-kind Bugatti

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A bespoke adaptation of Bugatti’s Chiron Pur Sport will be heading to auction in February as one of the final W16-powered models from the firm.

Called the Chiron Profilée, it’s based on the Pur Sport, but takes a slightly different angle in terms of exterior design. So at the rear, there’s a more compact ducktail-style wing – replacing the Pur Sport’s six-foot-wide version – but it still has a very key role in ensuring high-speed stability and drawing hot air out of the engine compartment.

Frank Heyl, deputy design director at Bugatti Automobiles, said: “With the customer wish in mind we incorporate an elegant, fixed sweeping tail that is both aerodynamically and thermodynamically optimized for the incomparable performance available to the Chiron Profilée’s owner, while also creating a graceful and timeless shape instead of the hydraulic rear wing of Chiron or the six-foot-wide fixed wing of Pur Sport.

The interior features high-quality materials

“We named it Profilée in honor of one of Jean Bugatti’s first creations Bugatti Type 46 and Type 50, which also carried that elegant flick in their tail.”

At the front of the car sits a larger Bugatti horseshoe grille and wider air inlets. It’s all powered by the same 1,480bhp W16 engine that you’ll find in the Pur Sport, which here helps to return a 0-60mph time of just over two seconds and top speed of 236mph. It’s slightly quicker than the Pur Sport’s 217mph, in fact.

The Chiron Profilée is a complete one-off

The Profilée is finished in an exterior colour called ‘Argent Atlantique’ which has been developed exclusively for this car, with no other Chiron finished in the shade. Lower down the car there’s exposed carbon fibre, while the wheels have also been developed specifically for the Profilée.

Inside, high-quality materials such as aluminium, carbon and leather combine, while the Profilée becomes the first Chiron fitted with a woven leather finish applied to areas like the dashboard, door panels and centre console.

The Bugatti Chiron Profilée is set to go under the hammer at an RM Sotheby’s auction on February 1, though no price estimate has been released as yet.