Bertone reveals GB110 as its new limited-edition hypercar

Bertone has a brand new limited-edition hypercar capable of reaching up to 236mph.

Called the GB110, it has been created by the famous Italian coachbuilder to celebrate its 110th anniversary while ‘opening a new chapter in the Bertone history’.

Limited to just 33 units, the GB110 has been designed with ‘state-of-the-art’ technology, but while paying tribute to Bertone’s designs of the 60s and 70s.

Triangle-shape exhausts are fitted to the rear

It is believed to be the first hypercar that will be supplied with fuel made from plastic waste, through a partnership with Select Fuel which has created a patented technology that can convert polycarbonate materials into renewable fuel.

It’s powered by a regular combustion engine – though its size has not been announced – which will produce up to 1,085bhp and 1,100Nm of torque. Bertone says that this power output will equate to a 0-60mph time of around 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 236mph. Good levels of traction are promised through all-wheel-drive, while it’ll be sent through a seven-speed gearbox.

Jean-Franck Ricci, CEO of Bertone, said: “The GB110 is an immensely powerful car. What we are looking for is a strong acceleration and low weight for a maximum of pleasure. But at the same time it’s designed for everyday use and built with ergonomics and comfort in mind.

The GB110 will be able to run on fuel made from recycled plastics

“We are building this car for customers that appreciate the history and legacy of Bertone. And for connoisseurs who love sports cars with exceptional performance. It’s not only about raw power and performance. It’s about celebrating the long Italian tradition of timeless elegant cars.”

The exterior of the car is particularly striking, with the front LED headlights connected by an aerodynamic ‘bridge’, while around the back there are triangle-shaped exhausts and openings that help to ventilate the engine. The cabin is accessed through dramatic ‘scissor’ doors, too.