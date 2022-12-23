UK car production rises for second consecutive month in November

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

UK car production rises for second consecutive month in November

By Press Association
December 23 2022, 10.24am
Workers on the production line at Nissan’s factory in Sunderland after they were told that the car manufacturer is to end the night shift at its UK plant.
Workers on the production line at Nissan’s factory in Sunderland after they were told that the car manufacturer is to end the night shift at its UK plant.

UK car production rose for the second consecutive month in November, according to new figures released today.

Data from the the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows that production rose by 5.7 per cent to 80,091 units during the month. It means that UK car production has grown in six of the past seven months.

Despite the rise, November’s output was still down against historic levels and 44.1 per cent off the pre-pandemic five-year average for the month. It’s also 25.7 per cent lower than 2019’s total of 107,744 units. The SMMT cites the impact of covid lockdowns overseas, structural and product changes, semiconductor shortages and the ‘wider turmoil’ caused by the conflict in Ukraine as key reasons behind the slowdown.

Vehicle production for the home market grew by 59.1 per cent to 20,206 units – an increase of 7,505 cars – though exports fell by five per cent to 59,885, a downturn of 3,170 units. Exports still accounted for 74.8 per cent of all cars made in the month, however, with the majority of vehicles sent to the European Union, followed by the US and China.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “These figures bring some Christmas cheer to UK car makers in what has been another incredibly tough year. Supply chain shortages, overseas lockdowns and some structural and product changes have combined to throttle output for much of 2022 but there is renewed hope these issues will begin to ease in 2023.

“This could bring a much-needed boost to the economy, however, to attract the investment needed for long term growth, we still need stability and more competitive conditions – not least to alleviate crippling long term energy costs.”

The production of battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid increased once again, with combined volumes rising by 18.3 per cent to 29,318 units. They represented a third of total production in November, in fact.

