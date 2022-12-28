Gridserve installs over 100 high-powered EV chargers in 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gridserve has installed a further 30 high-powered electric chargers to round out what has been a successful year of infrastructure installation for the energy firm.

The new chargers have been installed across four of Gridserve’s Electric Super Hub locations. On the M1, Moto Woolley Edge North and Southbound now features six 350kW high-power chargers, while Motor Leigh Delamere Westbound has six of the same high-powered units.

Six have gone into Moto Reading Eastbound, too. When added to the 22 high-power chargers that Gridserve installed at its Electric Forecourt in Norwich, it means that there are a total of 141 high-power units now across its network.

Toddington Harper, CEO of Gridserve, said: “We are thrilled to open four awesome Electric Super Hubs and mark a milestone of 100 high power chargers this year.

“Now in 12 Moto locations, the quicker we can roll out Electric Super Hubs across the UK, the quicker drivers will feel confident to switch to EVs with reliable and easy charging across the country. We look forward to continuing to deliver the next 100 High Power Chargers across our Electric Highway.”

Say hello to the UK's fastest public charger ⚡️ Now available to use on our network at Braintree Electric Forecourt®. https://t.co/zBP4kIke4w — GRIDSERVE Electric Highway (@ElecHighway) October 31, 2022

All Gridserve Electric Super Hubs offer both CCS and CHAdeMO electric chargers and they can be accessed with contactless payment too. The chargers are also powered by net zero carbon energy, supplied by Gridserve’s hybrid solar and battery farms.

This year saw Gridserve pass one million charging sessions across its network of over 540 chargers in 165 locations. It currently has high-power chargers in service stations up and down the country, including Moto Rugby, Swansea and Exeter.