UK Drive: Is the new Honda Civic the new family hatchback benchmark?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

UK Drive: Is the new Honda Civic the new family hatchback benchmark?

By Press Association
December 28 2022, 9.01am
Is the new Honda Civic the family hatchback champion? (Honda)
Is the new Honda Civic the family hatchback champion? (Honda)

What is it?

This new 11th generation Civic marks 50 years of the model. (Honda)

Fifty years is a long time in the automotive world, and few cars have managed to exist continuously for that sort of timeframe. One exception is the Honda Civic, which celebrates its fifth decade in 2022 with a new 11th-generation model arriving at the same time.

But at a time when the family hatchback market is being squeezed by crossovers, is there still a place for a family hatchback like the Civic? Let’s find out.

What’s new?

The new Civic is available exclusively with a hybrid powertrain, known as ‘e:HEV’. (Honda)

Honda has moved the latest Civic into the present-day by only selling it with a hybrid powertrain in Europe, and it’s a new system that promises performance comparable with a petrol, along with the efficiency of a diesel.

Honda’s latest infotainment system has also been introduced – and it’s a welcome good riddance to the rubbish old touchscreen the previous car used – while the styling has been revised to give the model more of a ‘coupe’ appearance.

What’s under the bonnet?

Honda promises the performance of a petrol engine with the efficiency of a diesel. (Honda)

The Civic’s new hybrid powertrain pairs a 2.0-litre direct-injection petrol engine with an electric motor, with the combined result of 181bhp and 315Nm of torque. There’s no conventional gearbox as such, while, unlike other hybrids, the engine primarily acts as a generator to power the battery, rather than the wheels.

Getting from 0-60mph takes a zippy 7.7 seconds, with the Civic able to accelerate to a top speed of 112mph. Its efficiency impresses too, with Honda claiming 56.5mpg (a figure easily achievable) and CO2 emissions of 113g/km in the case of our Sport test car.

What’s it like to drive?

The Civic is a great all-rounder behind the wheel. (Honda)

Hybrids can often underwhelm when it comes to the way they drive, with the complex powertrains sometimes sapping power, or screaming under harsh acceleration. But Honda has nailed the driving experience with the Civic. The hybrid system works fantastically well; being able to potter around town mainly in electric mode, and the engine quietly wakes up if you ask more from it.

There’s a strong burst of performance on offer too, while in the ‘Sport’ setting, Honda has integrated in a noise from its legendary high-revving VTEC models. It’s a neat nod to its past in this forward-thinking hatch. The ride quality and handling balance are near perfect too, with our only real gripe being the fact there’s quite a bit of excess tyre noise at higher speeds.

How does it look?

The Civic offers a smart, fuss-free design. (Honda)

The previous Civic looked a touch aftermarket with its fiddly front-end treatment and rear bumper, and though this new Honda doesn’t look tremendously different, it’s a noticeable improvement.

It features a longer wheelbase and a lower roofline, helping to give it more of a ‘coupe’ look, and in our Sport test trim, which featured black alloy wheels and detailing, it looked particularly smart. The smart LED headlights that run into the honeycomb grille are a neat touch, too.

What’s it like inside?

The new Civic’s interior is a big step forward. (Honda)

The Civic might not offer the largest of screens or the glossiest of materials, but what it has is one of the most ergonomic interiors in the business. The new touchscreen and semi-digital dials are brilliantly simple to use and help to modernise the cabin compared to its predecessor, yet it retains physical climate switches that are far less distracting than others on the market – a Volkswagen Golf, for example. The quality throughout easily feels on par with the more premium end of this market as well.

In terms of space, the boot size remains broadly similar to before with 400 litres of cargo space. There’s a decent amount of room in the rear seats too, though headroom might be a bit tight for taller adults because of the sloping roofline.

What’s the spec like?

The latest touchscreen system is a major improvement compared to the old car’s system. (Honda)

Honda is offering three well-equipped trim levels on the Civic, with the entry-level Elegance trim coming with LED headlights, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats and a reversing camera.

There’s very little need to upgrade, but if you do, the Sport version brings larger 18-inch black alloy wheels, part leather seats and wireless charging, while the top-spec Advance brings a panoramic glass roof, 12-speaker Bose sound system, full digital instrument cluster and a heated steering wheel.

With prices starting from £30,595 it’s competitively priced next to its main hybrid rival, the Toyota Corolla, with prices rising to £34,650 for a top-spec car.

Verdict

The latest Civic arrives as one of Honda’s best cars in years. It’s good to drive, generously equipped and offers a really well-built and ergonomic interior.

Combined with its excellent, efficient hybrid system and good driving experience, the Civic becomes the new family hatchback benchmark. If you’re looking at a Ford Focus or Volkswagen Golf – or any small crossover for that matter of a similar price – it’s definitely worth swinging by your local Honda showroom first.

  • Model: Honda Civic
  • Base price: £30,495
  • Model as tested: Honda Civic e:HEV Sport
  • Price: £31,795
  • Engine: 2.0-litre petrol-electric hybrid
  • Power: 181bhp
  • Torque: 315Nm
  • Max speed: 112mph
  • 0-60mph: 7.7 seconds
  • MPG: 56.5mpg
  • Emissions: 113g/km CO2

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule

Editor's Picks

Most Commented