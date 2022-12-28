These are the best motoring destinations to visit today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

These are the best motoring destinations to visit today

By Press Association
December 28 2022, 9.17am
There are great stop-off locations dotted across the UK (Credit: Baffle Haus)
There are great stop-off locations dotted across the UK (Credit: Baffle Haus)

The UK has an abundance of great stop-offs, cafes and attractions for avid motoring enthusiasts. But better still, many of these places offer something for people who aren’t keen on cars or motorcycles, meaning everyone can enjoy a day out.

So if you’ve got a spare afternoon over the festive break or if you’re planning a trip out in the new year, take a look at these places as key locations to head to.

Caffeine and Machine, Ettington nr Stratford-upon-Avon

Caffeine and Machine
Caffeine and Machine is one of the most popular motoring-related locations in the UK

Caffeine and Machine has established itself as one of the main places for motoring-minded people to travel to. Centred around all things automotive, there are events running throughout the year covering all sorts of themes and ideas.

It also has rooms for those wanting to stay a little longer, a coffee shop and bar. Remember to check if you need to purchase tickets for a particular event – they sell out fast.

Goodwood, nr Chichester, West Sussex

The Festival of Speed will return in July next year. (Goodwood)

Goodwood is well-known for its Festival of Speed and Revival events which draw huge crowds during the summer and early autumn respectively. Though racing events don’t tend to run much over winter, there’s usually something happening.

There’s the very pleasant Aerodrome cafe positioned just off the airfield and close to the famous circuit, which is well worth stopping off at.

The British Motor Museum, Warwick

British Motor Museum
The Collections Centre houses some really interesting and rare models

The British Motor Museum is a great attraction to check out if you’re interested in the wider history of motoring. It has the world’s largest collection of historic British cars, ranging in ages and including companies such as Morgan and Lotus.

There’s a cafe on-site, too, while a new Collections Centre housing prototypes and many first and last examples off the line.

Baffle Haus, Goytre, nr Pontypool

Baffle Haus
Baffle Haus offers coffee, food and all types of events

Baffle Haus is one of the newest members on the motoring events scene. Though it’s designed with motorcycle culture in mind, it’s a great place for non-bikers to visit too, with a large seating area inside and coffee and cakes on offer.

There’s food available too, ranging from breakfast rolls to loaded fries and a specialist ‘haus’ burger. Take a look in the shop for clothing and gear from some of the best motorcycle brands around.

The Bike Shed, 384-386 Old St, London

Bike Shed
The Bike Shed gets visitors up close to the action

The Bike Shed is a very impressive place to behold. Nestled in the heart of East London, it’s set under four Victorian railway arches and is designed to allow motorbikes to travel right through the middle of where people sit to enjoy coffee.

Again, it may be focused towards riders, but it’s still a great place to visit if you’re in London and fancy having a stopover somewhere completely different to the norm.

The Motorist, Sherburn-in-Elmet, West Yorkshire

The Motorist
The Motorist runs events throughout the year (Credit: The Motorist)

If you’re looking to travel up north, then The Motorist in Yorkshire is definitely a place to stop by and check out. Hosting all manner of events and meet-ups throughout the year, it’s a one-stop-shop for all things automotive.

There’s a great cafe on-site, while a restaurant has recently been added too. There’s even a garage and bodyshop on location.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule

Editor's Picks

Most Commented