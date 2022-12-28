UK Drive: Is Toyota’s Yaris Cross the best crossover for getting around town?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

UK Drive: Is Toyota’s Yaris Cross the best crossover for getting around town?

By Press Association
December 28 2022, 1.47pm
The Yaris Cross feels particularly good around town
The Yaris Cross feels particularly good around town

What is it?

Toyota Yaris Cross
The Yaris Cross gets a chunkier design than the regular car

Underneath, the Yaris Cross is essentially the same as the standard Yaris. However, with crossover sales now dominating sales figures, the Japanese brand has decided to beef up the humble hatchback in order to get an extra slice of a particularly lucrative pie.

Despite being higher and wider than the standard Yaris, the Cross is still smaller than the popular RAV-4 and is therefore the smallest high-riding model currently on offer from Toyota. To find out whether the Cross is worth buying, we ran one for a week. This is what we found…

What’s new?

Toyota Yaris Cross
Chunky side skirts give the Yaris Cross a go-anywhere look

Honestly? Not a huge amount. The Cross shares most mechanical components with the standard Yaris, the current edition of which was released back in 2020, and the interior is pretty similar to the hatchback as well. Where the SUV does differ from its stablemate is size. The body panels have been redesigned to achieve a beefier look, which is helped by new black skirts which help give the cross a much more rugged, off-road appearance.

Unsurprisingly, there is also a new higher driving position which allows for a good view of the road ahead and inspires more conference behind the wheel.

What’s under the bonnet?

Toyota Yaris Cross
The Yaris Cross is only available with a hybrid engine

The Yaris Cross is only available with one choice of engine – a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder unit that has been paired with a 0.8 kWh battery to create a mild hybrid powertrain with 114bhp. The setup gives the Cross a top speed of 104mph and 0-62 time of 11.2 seconds, roughly the same as an entry-level Ford Puma.

Efficiency-wise, Toyota claims that you should be able to see up to 62mpg while CO2 emissions stand at between 112 and 117g/km, depending on wheel size.

What’s it like to drive?

Toyota Yaris Cross
Daytime running lights give the Yaris Cross a distinctive look

Around town, the Yaris Cross is a very good car to drive. It enjoys fantastic grip and is surprisingly agile for a car of its size. The lightweight steering feels responsive, which allows you to dart through traffic better than you’d expect in an SUV. On the motorway, the drive continues to be relatively smooth and soft suspension means most bumps are dealt with comfortably.

The one big drawback of the drive comes when travelling at higher speeds when engine, tyre and wind noise become a real issue. During one long drive from the south coast to Merseyside, we were forced to abandon the radio in favour of headphones as I was struggling to hear what was being said over the racket. Also, while the ride is comfortable and soft, the seats are quite firm and as a result, backache does start to kick in slightly on long journeys – though this is more of a personal issue, so make sure you thoroughly test a Yaris if you’re considering one.

What does it look like?

Toyota Yaris Cross
The Yaris Cross enters into the competitive crossover segment

The Yaris Cross shares a similar look to the hatchback albeit longer, taller and wider. It has striking black skirts that add to its crossover credentials – although a large black bumper at the rear is something of an eyesore, in our opinion. Also at the back is an eye-catching light design that stretches across the tailgate and looks great.

The model is available with both 16 and 18-inch alloy wheels, the larger of which look absolutely superb. There are also subtle, yet stylish, roof bars which come as standard on all but the entry-level car. At the front end, our car came with daytime running lights which added an extra dimension to an otherwise fairly conservative design.

What’s it like inside?

Toyota Yaris Cross
The interior is solid and well made

Inside, the Cross again shares most of its parts with the normal Yaris, which is certainly not a criticism. The first thing you notice upon getting in the car is the high driving position which gives fantastic visibility out onto the road. This is also helped by thin windscreen pillars.

In terms of materials, the Yaris Cross does lack the upmarket feel of some of its competitors but is definitely not unpleasant. There are a number of squidgy surfaces including the dashboard, gear stick and steering wheel, although the cheap plastics on the doors do let the Yaris Cross down slightly.

There is a digital display behind the steering wheel for the driver, and in the middle of the cockpit an eight-inch infotainment screen – although a nine-inch version is available on more expensive Excel and GR Sport models. The system itself is slightly basic and does lag a fair bit but does include both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

What’s the spec like?

Toyota Yaris Cross
All cars get a compact infotainment screen

The Yaris Cross is available in four different trim levels ranging from the basic Icon range, which starts at £21,840, all the way up to the GR Sport model, which has a starting price of £29,460. The car we tested came from the Design spec level, which sits one above the Icon and costs £26,530.

All models come with the same 1.5-litre engine and electric motor but more expensive versions throw in the option of upgraded equipment and technology. Overall our middle-of-the-range Design model felt like a good spot to be in the line-up and offered fair value for money.

Verdict

Overall the Yaris Cross offers good value for money and is a decent entrant into the crowded crossover market. It looks good, is mostly comfortable and by and large is a decent car to drive. There are one or two faults, which largely come at higher speeds, but around town, it really is an excellent choice.

Light steering, good fuel economy and a decent interior make the Cross one of the best cars in its class and as crossovers continue to be all the rage, you can imagine that they’ll not stay in showrooms for long.

  • Model as tested: Toyota Yaris Design
  • Price (as tested): £26,530
  • Engine: 1.5-litre petrol-electric
  • Power: 114bhp
  • Torque: 120Nm
  • Max speed: 106mph
  • 0-60mph: 11 seconds
  • MPG: 62
  • Emissions: 112-117g/km CO2

