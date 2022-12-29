Driving long miles? These are the best used cars for the job

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For many people in the UK, spending hundreds of miles driving up and down the country is part of a weekly – or even daily – occurrence. When you’re behind the wheel for such a long time, making sure that you have the right car is really important as it’ll help to take the backache out of these longer trips.

For many long-distance drivers, a brand-new car isn’t a great option, as big journeys will quickly wipe off a lot of value from a showroom-fresh model. So here, we’re going to take a look through some of the best long-distance cars currently available in the used market.

BMW 5 Series

(BMW)

The BMW 5 Series is a car that has established a firm reputation for being excellent over long distances. Available in either saloon or estate configurations, it’s a big, comfortable cruiser that really does help to take the edge off big journeys.

Having been on sale for decades means that there are plenty of generations of 5 Series to choose from at a variety of budgets, but there are some great deals to be had on the recent G30 version. Just make sure you opt away from M Sport if you want the most comfortable ride as this car comes on firmer suspension.

Mercedes CLS Shooting Brake

(Mercedes)

The first generation of Mercedes CLS may have introduced some seriously eye-catching looks, but it was the second generation car which took refinement levels up a gear and introduced a spacious new Shooting Brake version in the process.

When equipped with an efficient yet punchy diesel engine, this car is super cross-country cruiser and, thanks to its estate-like layout, is quite practical too.

Audi A3

A3s of all generations have performed well

You don’t need to go for a big car if you’re doing big distances. In fact, cars like the Audi A3 show that smaller models can be just as refined and comfortable when travelling at high speeds as larger ones.

The most recent model has yet to fully filter down to the used market just yet, but the previous generation, with its high-end interior and large boot, makes for an excellent second-hand option.

Skoda Kodiaq

(Skoda/PA)

Skoda’s big, seven-seater Kodiaq has actually been on sale for a number of years now. Though facelifted in summer 2021, the Kodiaq’s basic structure has remained unchanged for a little while, so even if you’re buying used you’ll still be getting the same kind of practicality and spaciousness that you’d find in the latest version.

With seven-seater versatility it’s great for larger families, but the level of refinement it delivers is what’s truly impressive. It’ll prove to be a quiet and comfortable travel option as a result.

Peugeot 5008

(Peugeot)

Peugeot is a firm which has made countless comfort-focused models and the 5008 is definitely an extension of this. Acting as the firm’s largest SUV, it’s got loads of interior space and a really quirky exterior look which help to differentiate it from its rivals.

But, most importantly for this list, it’s supremely comfortable and great on the motorway. Relatively low wind- and road noise help to ensure that this is one car which won’t tire you out over long distance trips.

Honda Civic Tourer

The Civic Tourer is extremely practical

Honda may have already introduced its latest version of Civic, but the version built between 2014 and 2018 – and the more spacious Tourer version in particular – is what we’re looking at here.

It’s a really comfortable car while its large and easily accessible boot means that’s great if you’ve got lots of equipment to take with you on your trips, too.

Toyota Camry

(Toyota)

The latest Toyota Camry has started filtering down into the used market and actually makes for a very attractive second-hand purchase. They’re jam-packed with equipment, while their efficient hybrid setup will help to bring down fuel bills.

They’re also very comfortable and easy to live with, while that electric-assisted powertrain means that low-speed parts of your journey will be even quieter and more relaxing than usual.