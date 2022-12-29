Long-term report: The Skoda Enyaq iV 80x kicks off an electric adventure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Long-term report: The Skoda Enyaq iV 80x kicks off an electric adventure

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 3.03pm
We’ll be seeing how the Enyaq copes over six months
We’ll be seeing how the Enyaq copes over six months

Electric cars are a hot topic at the moment, don’t you think? From infrastructure to running costs and everything in between, it feels as though there’s a swelling tide moving in the direction of all things EV.

My experiences with electric cars have been largely positive. Back in June last year I took a Skoda Enyaq from Inverness to the south coast in one hit – a journey of over 600 miles – and didn’t have any real bugbears to speak of when it came to charging. Likewise, I’ve been lucky enough to test plenty of new electric cars and found them to rival many petrol or diesel-powered cars when it came to refinement and outright quality.

Skoda Enyaq
Frosty conditions chilled the Enyaq recently

But actually living with one? That’s a different kettle of fish. That’s why I’m very excited to be driving this Skoda Enyaq iV for the next six months. This model – the 80X – is one of the big hitters in the range and only comes underneath the recently-introduced vRS version in the Enyaq hierarchy. That ‘80’ badge refers to the battery, while X means it’s got all-wheel-drive – something that should come in quite handy over the winter.

So how have the first few weeks with the Enyaq been? Any charging maladies? Well, it’s all been largely plain sailing if I’m honest. The 80 has a claimed range of just over 330 miles, which makes it one of the most long-legged EVs that you can get today, shy of much more expensive metal from Mercedes and Tesla. This chunky range means that I’ve not had to shy away from larger trips too much, while a maximum charge speed of up to 135kW means that a zero to 80 per cent charge can take as little as 30 minutes should you find a rapid charger.

Skoda Enyaq
The Skoda on rapid charge

There is a caveat to this range, of course. As the temperatures have started to fall, so has the Enyaq’s range. Currently, a full charge is showing just shy of 280 miles – some way off the 317 claimed. It’s still a really usable amount of range, I might add, but if your petrol or diesel car suddenly travelled 50 miles less from a tank of fuel, I imagine you’d be a little concerned.

But I’ve been finding the charging side of things pretty breezy. I’ve not got a home wallbox installed, but I’m lucky to have a reliable 7kW a short walk away. Around once a week plug it in here, leave it to charge to 80 per cent (the recommended level to help preserve the battery) and I’m golden for the next few days. Even with a slightly smaller amount of range, I’ve found that the Enyaq has more than enough juice for a week’s worth of bimbling about.

And boy, does the pre-conditioning come in handy. Before you leave the car, you can pre-set when you’d like it to warm up – heated seats and all. Now the weather has turned particularly wintery, it’s been a real bonus and helps to take the edge off the chilly mornings while making sure your car is free from ice when you’re ready to head off.

You’re meant to be able to do it via the Skoda app – and you should be able to activate it at a moment’s notice this way, rather than presetting it – but sadly I just can’t seem to make it work. Every time I try to kickstart the Enyaq’s heating I get an error message. At this point, I can only see the car’s battery level and its charging status if it’s plugged in. Still handy, I’ll admit, but some way off the functionality that the app promises. Hopefully, there’s an update in the pipeline to help resolve this.

Skoda Enyaq
The 80x gets dual electric motors

There’s been a fair bit of criticism levelled at this most recent Volkswagen Group infotainment, which finds itself at the centre of cars like the Enyaq, as well as the Volkswagen ID.3 and Cupra Born. For the most part, I’ve not had any issues, though recently CarPlay – which is my go-to – refused to open properly. I also had an issue where I could connect a phone call but no one on the other end could hear me. I stopped the car, locked it and unlocked it and the issue had vanished – but it was weird all the same.

The screen also takes a while to ‘warm up’ and is a bit slow initially. I’d forgive an old desktop running Windows ‘95 for this, but not the very latest system from a big car company. That said, when it is firing on all cylinders it’s quick and easy to navigate and Apple CarPlay displays really nicely and fills the entirety of the screen, rather than appearing like a postage stamp as it does on some other cars with the smartphone connectivity systems.

I feel like the next few months are definitely going to be a learning curve and I’ve got a lot of miles to travel over the Christmas period, so we’ll have to see what the future has in store for the Enyaq. It’s going to be interesting, that’s for sure.

  • Price: £51,765
  • Battery: 77kWh
  • Engine: Dual electric motor
  • Power: 261bhp
  • Torque: 425Nm
  • 0-60mph: 6.7 seconds
  • Top speed: 99mph
  • Range: 317 miles

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth worker hotel tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement

Editor's Picks

Most Commented