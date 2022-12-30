Long term report: Our Audi RS4 has a bit of a drinking problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Long term report: Our Audi RS4 has a bit of a drinking problem

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 3.20pm
The RS4 shows off its spaciousness
The RS4 shows off its spaciousness

Running one of Audi’s most powerful estate cars at a time when fuel prices are rising faster than a child’s excitement levels on Christmas morning, could be seen as a somewhat foolish choice.

And you’d be right. But that doesn’t mean I haven’t been enjoying every minute behind the wheel of our brilliant primer grey Audi RS4.

Every time I drive the performance estate car I try to steal my glare away from the instant fuel consumption figure on the dashboard that, around town, often tells me I’m managing just 17mpg. Yes, 17.

RS4 Avant
The RS4 looking fresh and clean

That said, on longer journeys – and, since I’ve taken custody of the keys, there have been a few – it can actually achieve around 33mpg.

While that’s not exactly fuel-sipping, it’s pretty good for a car that’s got 444bhp and is capable of hitting 60mph in a smidge over four seconds.

What I’ve quickly come to realise is that this car is seriously fast. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre petrol engine conjures up grunt throughout its rev range and it really is explosive off the line.

The power is combined with a ride quality that some might brand as too soft, but I can’t help but think it’s absolutely perfect. My long-term test car has the optional RS Sport Suspension with Dynamic Ride Control (£2,000) which I suspect is the reason for the plushness and an option I highly recommend.

RS4 Avant
The RS4 is treated to a deep clean

The more I use the Audi the more I realise this is my ideal car. It’s got boot space to carry the truck loads of paraphernalia new babies come with, five seats and a beautiful interior. Plus, did I mention it’s really quite fast?

The driving position is close to perfect and the sports seats are superbly comfortable. On a recent six-hour journey to Leeds and back it never once caused an ache or pain – and this is coming from a man often labelled ‘a bit whiney’ that has sports therapy for a back problem once a week.

What I have realised, though, is that although it looks pretty big on the outside, inside the RS4 rapidly seems to run out of room.

Take our baby seat as an example. It’s one of these latest Isofix jobbies with a base that stays in the car, which makes it very easy to fix in place. But, once the young man is attached to his seat, the front seat passenger has to make good friends with their knees as they’re now so close to their face they’re impossible to ignore.

That said, the flexibility of being able to pop the rear seats down opens up far more carrying capacity – which is what an estate is all about. Recently, I needed to move a 2.5m inflatable boat around (don’t ask) and, once deflated, managed to squeeze the whole thing in the back.

I have very few complaints. The multimedia system is one of the simplest and most effective to use and I love the digital dashboard display that can be manipulated to suit your preferences – from a huge map to what music you’re listening to. And the ease with which it all works is brilliant.

I also love the way the RS4 looks – so much so that I’ve already treated it to two home valeting sessions from a local firm, Pure Correction, run by Rob Cotmore. He visits your home and cleans your car on your drive and his attention to detail is utterly impeccable. A colleague popped by the other day and didn’t believe I’d actually been driving the Audi as it was so clean.
I don’t want this to be all gushing praise, though, so I’ll end with one gripe.

Every time I get out of the car it plays a deep, bassy triple drumbeat noise, which I suspect Audi expected to sound like a beating heart, but all I fear is the neighbours thinking I’ve been listening to drum and bass. There’s probably a way to turn it off, if I remember to do it, I’ll try and report back if it’s possible next time.

  • Model: Audi RS4
  • Price as tested: £85,000
  • Engine: 3.0-litre twin turbo petrol
  • Power: 444bhp
  • Torque: 600Nm
  • 0-60mph: 4.1 seconds
  • Top speed: 155mph
  • MPG: 28.5mpg (combined)
  • Emissions: 225g/km CO2
  • Mileage: 2,578

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented