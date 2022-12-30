The best used crossovers for under £20,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The best used crossovers for under £20,000

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 3.30pm
The Q2 is one of Audi’s smallest high-riding models
The Q2 is one of Audi’s smallest high-riding models

There’s no sign of the crossover craze diminishing, with thousands of buyers flocking to these models each year. The past 12 months have also proven particularly strong for these smaller SUVs, while plenty of manufacturers have brought their own interpretations of this segment to the market.

The good news is that because crossovers have been on sale for a little while now, they’ve filtered down into the used market where they make for impressively good second-hand buys. Here, we’re going to pick out some of the best for under £20,000

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai
(Nissan)

The Nissan Qashqai is often seen as the car which kicked off the crossover craze and it continues to prove very popular even as the market has become more populated. Though we won’t be able to get the very latest version on our £20,000 budget, the second-generation car makes for a very appealing used buy.

This age of Qashqai brings plenty of equipment but, most importantly for this segment, a spacious and well-finished cabin and a large boot.

Seat Arona

Seat Arona
The Arona debuts a new, more rugged look

Seat’s Arona might be the smallest crossover in the Spanish firm’s range, but it really punches above its weight in terms of on-board equipment and ease-of-use. Thanks to light steering and good visibility, this is a great buy for drivers who want to sit a little higher up but don’t want to have to deal with a much larger car.

It’s accompanied by efficient petrol engines, while there’s the option of either manual or automatic gearboxes for within our budget too.

BMW X1

(BMW)

The BMW X1 may have just entered into its latest generation but its predecessor is still a great option in the used crossover market. Equipped with plenty of standard features and that all-important BMW build quality, the X1 has proven exceptionally popular over the years.

The second-generation car can be purchased for well within our budget and it brings a really smart exterior design as well as a high-quality interior.

Skoda Karoq

(Skoda)

The Karoq is Skoda’s mid-size crossover, which means that it brings a slight increase in space over the slightly smaller Kamiq without going overboard on the exterior dimensions. It’s really well made inside, too, with loads of cubbies and places to store loose items.

It’s got a great range of engines to accompany it, too, though all are economical and should prove cheap to run.

Honda HR-V

(Honda)

Honda knows a thing or two about making solid and well-made crossovers and the HR-V is a great example of this. Our £20,000 budget won’t quite stretch to one of the very latest models, but the previous generation has loads of attributes including a well-appointed cabin and loads of on-board tech.

Plus, it’s still a very striking thing to look at with an eye-catching angular design which still looks modern today.

Audi Q2

Audi Q2
The Q2 incorporates a well made and upmarket cabin

The Q2 packs everything you might expect from Audi into a compact and good-looking package. That means it’s well made, has some really great technology and drives with a good level of refinement, all wrapped up in one good-looking package.

The Q2 has only had mild facelifts throughout its life, so even older models still look pretty close in terms of design to the most recent versions. It means there’s little penalty for opting for a used version.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Drey Wright
Drey Wright pledges St Johnstone will be fast starters against Dundee United after 'criminal'…
Even items outwith the plastic ban are damaging the planet. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented