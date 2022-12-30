UK Drive: What does a diesel engine bring to the Volkswagen Multivan?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

UK Drive: What does a diesel engine bring to the Volkswagen Multivan?

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 4.08pm
The Multivan is available with a variety of engines
The Multivan is available with a variety of engines

What is it?

Volkswagen Multivan
The Multivan has been designed with practicality in mind

Volkswagen’s Multivan appeared as a refreshingly striking alternative to the Caravelle that it replaced. Now, we’ll admit that some of its limelight may have been stolen by the electric ID.Buzz but, for many drivers – particularly those looking at a long-distance people carrier – an electric powertrain still isn’t the most viable option.

We’ve tested the Multivan in plug-in hybrid form before but here, we’re looking at the traditional diesel-powered version. It could turn out to be an excellent mile-muncher, but should you choose it over the hybrid? Let’s find out.

What’s new?

Volkswagen Multivan
The middle section can be slid forward and back

The Multivan is based upon the same underpinnings as you’ll find underneath the Golf, rather than one adapted from a van as the old Caravelle was. The idea behind this is that you get a more car-like driving experience, without forsaking outright practicality or spaciousness. The level of scalability in these new platforms is quite impressive, given that the Golf is so much smaller than the Multivan, yet shares so much with it.

It’s available in a variety of different colours – including a rather eye-catching split orange-and-grey colourway – though our test version came in a more subdued all-black. It already looked fitting for a private car hire firm.

What’s under the bonnet?

The squared off rear end makes parking easy

As already mentioned, you can get the Multivan with a clever e-Hybrid setup, combining a compact 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and battery. It’s a great option for those drivers who often do shorter commutes – where its 29 miles of electric-only battery will no doubt come in handy.

However, for long-distance drivers this diesel version will no doubt be more attractive. It’s a familiar 2.0-litre turbocharged setup, sending 148bhp to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The economy figures are particularly impressive for a car of this size, with Volkswagen claiming up to 42.8mpg and CO2 emissions of 173g/km.

What’s it like to drive?

Volkswagen Multivan
The Multivan is surprisingly easy to drive

With a diesel engine plonked up front, the Multivan enters into more familiar territory than its electrified stablemate. It’s a quiet and relatively refined engine, too, though it can feel a little gruff under heavy applications of throttle. The model we’re looking at is a Long version, too, so you do need to be a little wary of its extended extremities when you’re reversing or parking.

The DSG gearbox is a touch hesitant to get the power down, but when up and running it’s silky smooth and very relaxing. The only thing we did notice was that the ride could feel slightly firm – particularly around town – with the long wheelbase of this extended version no doubt playing into this slightly. However, once on the motorway it remains comfortable and refined, with only a slight amount of wind noise generated as a result of that rather upright design.

How does it look?

Volkswagen Multivan
The front end design incorporates Volkswagen’s new badge design

This new generation of Volkswagen people-movers is the most futuristic-looking to date. It’s leagues ahead of the old Caravelle and looks far departed from the older van-based model. In truth, we quite like the two-tone colour setup that you can get with the Multivan, as it helps to give it a slightly funkier, less straight-laced appearance.

It’s why the black-on-black look of our test car, though stealthier, didn’t really add much ‘fun’ to this model. However, neat touches such as the super-thin headlights and rear lights do bring an extra element to the van’s exterior design.

What’s it like inside?

Volkswagen Multivan
The interior gets Volkswagen’s latest tech

Space is the name of the game for the Multivan and that’s just what you get, particularly in this long wheelbase version. There’s acres of room, making it a sure-fire hit with larger families as well as drivers who have the need to frequently transport a number of passengers.

The level of fit-and-finish is good, though there are some slightly lower-quality plastics to be found here and there. The basic architecture of the forward part of the cabin is straight out of the latest generation of Golf and, just as we’ve found in that car, it’s let down in areas by the over-heavy use of gloss black plastic which doesn’t feel great to the touch and attracts dust and fingerprints very quickly.

What’s the spec like?

Volkswagen Multivan
There’s plenty of storage on board

Multivan prices kick off at £43,720, with entry-level ‘Style’ models getting seven seats, a 10-inch central touchscreen system and adaptive cruise control all fitted as standard. Move up to ‘Style’ grade – which our test van was finished in – and you’ll find features such as electric sliding doors, heated front seats and a full digital dashboard setup included as part of the van’s price, though this is increased to £55,510 in the process.

In fact, on ‘Style’ versions there’s almost too much standard equipment to mention. Importantly for tech-loving passengers, there are loads of USB-C charging points, too, with two ports in the front of the cabin and four available for those in the back, so there shouldn’t be too many arguments about who gets to top up their device first.

Verdict

In diesel form, the Multivan feels as though it’ll be a very appealing prospect for many drivers. Of course, those covering smaller daily routes will no doubt lean towards the plug-in hybrid and its decent electric range, but if you’re travelling further afield, it’s this version that will no doubt prove the most efficient.

In ‘Long’ form, it’s incredibly spacious and practical too, while all three rows of seats offer loads of legroom. Throw in its high-speed refinement and you’ve got a package that’ll be up for tackling all sorts of adventures.

  • Model: Volkswagen Multivan Diesel
  • Price: £56,860
  • Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel
  • Power: 148bhp
  • Torque: 360Nm
  • 0-60mph: 11.4seconds
  • Top speed: 118mph
  • Economy: 42.8 mpg
  • CO2 emissions: 173g/km

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented