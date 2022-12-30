Long-term report: The Nissan Qashqai shows what it is capable of

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Long-term report: The Nissan Qashqai shows what it is capable of

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 5.22pm
The Qashqai tackles the snow
Aside from run-of-the-mill journeys such as supermarket visits and tip trips, our long-term Nissan Qashqai has had two main duties to perform recently – with each of the tasks putting the car to the test in different ways.

The first came at the end of November. Three work colleagues and I headed into London for a rather swanky awards do, involving a round trip of around 250 miles. Accompanying us was a veritable mountain of luggage, including posh frocks and suits in bulky protective covers – plus another (slightly smaller) mountain of sweets for the journey!

As the current custodian of OV71ULB, I did all the driving, which I can honestly say was a breeze. The Qashqai is such an easy and comfortable car to pilot, and to my way of thinking, it’s not surprising that it could turn out to be the UK’s best-selling new model for 2022.

Nissan Qashqai
The boot swallowed up plenty of luggage

Before commencing the journey proper, there were pick-up duties to perform, involving quite a lot of time spent in early-morning, school-run traffic; the avoidance of winter-time potholes; and the use of the Qashqai’s excellent sat nav system to locate the homes of my workmates.

Once everyone was on board and we were finally heading in the right direction, the trip went without a hitch – with the car proving to be an ideal motorway cruiser and equally adept at holding its own in the congested streets of the capital.

My two rear seat passengers were full of praise, too, for the amount of leg room they had and the general level of comfort they were enjoying. Colleagues and cases safely delivered, the awards night was a blast and we headed home tired but happy the following morning.

Fast forward three weeks and the other task that tested our Qashqai’s mettle was a rather wintry one. The cold snap in early December caught me off-guard and a previously arranged weekend family visit unexpectedly turned into a rather longer stay, thanks to full-on snowstorms and road closures left, right and centre.

Nissan Qashqai
There was a good amount of legroom on offer

Venturing out in the blizzard in the car was not a problem though. True, our Qashqai is two-wheel drive, not four-wheel – but it coped well in the slippery conditions (with its magnetic blue paint job helping it stand out too).

Its many safety and security features were incredibly reassuring, with visibility reduced to a few yards; road markings entirely covered by the white stuff and me wondering whether I’d be able to complete my journey owing to other drivers experiencing breakdowns, minor accidents and basically getting in the way.

Nissan Qashqai
Even snowy conditions couldn’t stop the Qashqai

Our Qashqai’s intelligent front emergency braking system features pedestrian, cyclist and junction assist – and its blind spot warning and blind spot intervention features are equally helpful.

So here we are, just a few days before Christmas, and more long journeys are on the horizon during that weird week between December 25 and New Year’s Day – but I have no doubt the car will continue to deliver.

After all, it has done so for the great British public for the past 15 years – and shows no sign of stopping. It’s great that a model that was launched in 2007 has been kept fresh and relevant for so long – and Nissan deserves credit for a job well done.

  • Model: Nissan Qashqai N-Connecta
  • Price (as tested): £31,235
  • Engine: 1.3 DIG-T
  • Power: 156bhp
  • Torque: 260Nm
  • Max speed: 128mph
  • 0-60mph: 9.3 seconds
  • MPG: 44.2 (combined)
  • Emissions: 144 g/km (combined)
  • Mileage: 8,950

