First Drive: The Kia Niro EV is a practical, family-friendly electric car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

First Drive: The Kia Niro EV is a practical, family-friendly electric car

By Press Association
January 2 2023, 9.18am
The new front-end design is particularly striking
The new front-end design is particularly striking

What is it?

Kia Niro EV
The Niro EV is surprisingly zippy

When we look back on the history of EVs in the future, it will be Kia’s e-Niro that will be seen as a turning point as one of the first affordable electric cars to offer a credible range of more than 250 miles. It has sold impressively well as a result, and alongside hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, the Niro is now Kia’s second most popular car in the UK, after the Sportage.

But the pace of progress in the electric car world is fast, which is why Kia is now back with a new, overhauled second-generation version of this crossover. But is it set to help the Niro’s success further?

What’s new?

Kia Niro EV
The Niro wears Kia’s newly designed logo

The big changes on this new Niro EV – note it’s no longer called the e-Niro – affect the way it looks and the interior. While the last model was rather bland to look at, this new model is a big improvement. But more on that later.

Kia has worked to give the Niro’s cabin a more modern and upmarket feel, using technology seen on the latest Sportage and EV6, while its increased size helps to free up a lot more space for passengers – particularly for those sitting in the back.

What’s under the bonnet?

Kia Niro EV
The charging port is handily located

While Kia continues to offer hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the Niro, our focus here is purely on the EV model. Interestingly, for all the changes elsewhere, the powertrain is virtually the same as it was when it debuted four years ago.

Kia has dropped the entry-level powertrain, with all new Niro EVs now using a 64.8kWh battery paired to an electric motor producing 201bhp and 255Nm of torque. Drive is delivered to the front wheels, too.

Getting from 0-60mph takes 7.6 seconds, and it could keep on going to a top speed of 103mph. In terms of range, the Niro EV can achieve a claimed 285 miles on a charge, still a decent figure, but no higher than its predecessor. Rapid charging speeds aren’t the quickest, either – Kia says a 10 to 80 per cent charge will take 43 minutes.

What’s it like to drive?

Kia Niro EV
The Kia Niro EV has a range of up to 285 miles

The Niro EV is a model that majors on ease of use. The drive mode on the steering wheel makes it easy to flick between settings, but even in ‘Eco’, the pace is plentiful, but in ‘Sport’ with your foot to the floor, this unsuspecting Kia is particularly zippy.

You can also use the paddles on the steering wheel like a brake pedal to accurately control the regen – holding down for longer will make the car brake harder and longer, and it works remarkably well. There’s hardly a need to touch the brake pedal itself.

Our low-spec ‘2’ test car, riding on 17-inch alloy wheels, is very comfortable and supple, while the refinement at speed is impressive. It’s not as enjoyable to drive as a Cupra Born, for example, but this is a very comfortable steed that would be brilliant on a daily basis.

How does it look?

Kia Niro EV
The boomerang headlights are a neat touch

Inspired by the 2019 ‘Habaniro’ concept, this latest Niro is a huge step up from a design point of view. We’ve mentioned how bland the old Niro was, which only makes this model more eye-catching.

There are the smart ‘heartbeat’ LED daytime running lights that add real presence, while around the back the rear boomerang-shaped lights extend to the side of the car, and look fantastic, particularly at night when you appreciate them the most. One small complaint is that the front charging flap looks like a bit of an afterthought in the front bumper, while it also kept sticking with our test car, making it hard to open. We hope this is just a fault with our particular vehicle.

What’s it like inside?

Kia Niro EV
The cabin gets plenty of standard equipment

The interior of the Niro is another area that is much improved, particularly from an aesthetic point of view. There’s the cool two-spoke steering wheel, while a single panel houses both the digital dial display and touchscreen.

Other neat touches include the dual-purpose button panel below the hazard light symbol, which can switch between climate settings or traditional media functions. While it looks noticeably more upmarket, it doesn’t always feel it. Particularly cheap areas like the door cards and parcel shelf are a disappointment considering the advances made in other departments.

But where we can’t find criticism with the Niro is when it comes to the space inside. While it’s grown in size, the Niro is not a huge vehicle (it takes up a similar footprint to a Nissan Qashqai), but the room in the rear is fantastic – even tall adults can sit comfortably behind a front seat well back. The 475-litre boot is large too, and actually bigger than hybrid versions.

What’s the spec like?

Kia Niro EV
There’s a large boot in the Niro EV

The Niro EV comes in three easy-to-remember trims – 2, 3 and 4.

We suspect most will have what they need with the entry-level 2 grade, though – priced from £36,795. Highlights include automatic LED headlights, an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, adaptive cruise control and 17-inch alloy wheels.

The 3 model brings electric folding mirrors, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, with prices from £39,545. At the top of the line-up, the 4 grade is packed with equipment, including a head-up display, ventilated vegan leather seats and an electric boot, though is quite pricey at £42,295.

Verdict

This latest-generation Kia Niro EV makes this electric crossover more appealing than ever. No longer just notable because of its range and powertrain, it now has the interior and more interesting styling to go with it. Combined with vast cabin space and generous equipment levels, this is perhaps one of the easiest electric cars to live with.

The only trouble with this new Niro EV is that it’s not quite such a stand-out choice as its predecessor was when it first debuted. Though it’s still a seriously credible EV, fierce competition and development in the electric car world means the almost matching electric range to its predecessor and average charging speeds mean it’s not as groundbreaking as it was in the past.

  • Model: Kia Niro EV
  • Price: £36,795
  • Powertrain: Electric motor with 64.8kWh battery
  • Power: 201bhp
  • Torque: 255Nm
  • Max speed: 103mph
  • 0-60mph: 7.6 seconds
  • Range: 285 miles (WLTP)
  • CO2 emissions: 0g/km

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented