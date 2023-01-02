Long-term report: The Mazda CX-5 travels here, there and everywhere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Long-term report: The Mazda CX-5 travels here, there and everywhere

By Press Association
January 2 2023, 1.46pm
The CX-5 has really been put to the test recently
The CX-5 has really been put to the test recently

December has been a busy month for the Mazda. Things started, unsurprisingly for the time of year, with a Christmas party. Not for me, you understand, but the CX-5 itself.

Mazda won big earlier this month at the Used Car Awards – a ceremony hosted by none other than Mike Brewer. The CX-5 managed to scoop both Used Mid-Sized Car of the Year, and Overall Car of the Year trophies – not bad going!

Our particular car ended up being the star: parked proudly outside the venue entrance on the night, and taken for a spin by Mr Wheeler Dealer himself, soon to be revealed in video form.

Mazda CX-5
Sitting in pride of place outside the awards

This, of course, meant a fair bit of gallivanting around the country: firstly to our filming location in Warwickshire, then into London’s beating heart for the event itself. As ever, the CX-5 excelled itself – in fact, I actually think it’s getting more comfortable as the miles pile on.

I will say though – for about the 90th time – that an automatic gearbox would suit the CX-5 just a little better. The manual of our car is far from unpleasant to use – in fact it’s far better than the equivalent gearbox in any rivals I could mention – but, combined with the lower-powered 2.0-litre petrol, it simply doesn’t add anything to the driving experience.

The CX-5 is primarily a family car, let’s not forget, and regular family journeys tend to involve the kind of horrible urban traffic that a nice lazy automatic would take the edge off. Right, that’s my monthly rant about manual gearboxes done, let’s move on.

Mazda CX-5
The CX-5’s was large enough for festive duties

On a more positive note, the Mazda’s impressive load space has been well used again this month – first for that December cliche of collecting a Christmas tree, and in this case quite a heftily sized one at that. Then a few days ago, it was loaded up with all the trimmings – literally – required for Christmas when your extended family is as large as mine is.

Aside from parties and trees, December also tends to bring – eventually – some rather cold weather. Having lived with the electric MX-30 and its preheat-from-an-app functions, I’ll admit I wasn’t exactly looking forward to winter with a petrol car again. But in reality, our CX-5 is quite a worthy set of wheels in cold weather.

Cars from ‘Sport’ trim level upwards get heated seats and steering wheel – the latter of which I’m a particular fan of – and while it can’t heat its cabin up as quickly as an EV can, it’s not too lethargic when it comes to getting up to temperature.

Our CX-5 is front-wheel-drive only, of course, so any thoughts of frolicking about in the snow could be put to bed very quickly – though I will say that I’ve not been wanting for grip on any normal road surfaces as yet.

There are a couple of peculiarities that have emerged in the sub-zero temperatures, though. Firstly, whether it’s the car or my supermarket screenwash that’s to blame I’m not sure, but the washer jets have a habit of freezing up. I’m not talking first thing on a frosty morning either – but after an hour or so of driving in the cold.

Mazda CX-5
The CX-5 could be helped with an automatic gearbox

Secondly, lovely as the CX-5’s posh adaptive headlights are, there’s no washer nozzles to keep them clean. Back in the days of (horribly energy inefficient) Xenon headlights, a set of jets to keep them clean was kind of a given – presumably because without them, any dirt or dead flies would get permanently baked on to the lens from the heat.

Our LED-lit Mazda might not suffer from such maladies, but with no way of giving them a spritz every now and again, on the salt-covered roads of the UK you quickly find your lights have turned into a dim blur behind half an inch of grime. As such, I’ve had to adopt a new ritual of rigorously wiping brown gunk off them before I set off anywhere. There are things I’d rather be doing, put it that way.

Then again, I suppose if, after nine months with the CX-5, the worst I have to say is ‘I wish its headlights didn’t get so dirty’, we can chalk that up as a bit of a win for Mazda.

  • Price: £33,690
  • Engine: 2.0-litre petrol
  • Power: 163bhp
  • Torque: 213Nm
  • 0-60mph: 10.5 seconds
  • Top speed: 125mph
  • Fuel economy: 41.5mpg (WLTP combined)
  • Emissions: 154g/km
  • Mileage: 13,840

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented