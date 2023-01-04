Volkswagen ID.7 revealed as electric saloon with range of up to 435 miles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Volkswagen ID.7 revealed as electric saloon with range of up to 435 miles

By Press Association
January 4 2023
The ID.7 will be Volkswagen's first electric saloon. (Volkswagen)
Volkswagen has offered the best look yet at its new ID.7 with the reveal of a camouflaged version of its new electric saloon car.

Previously previewed by the ID.Aero concept car, the ID.7 has now been shown in a ‘digital camouflage’, with the model making its debut at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The ID.7 will be based on the same dedicated MEB electric car platform as other Volkswagen Group EVs, including VW’s own ID.3, the Skoda Enyaq and Cupra Born, but will be the first saloon model to use it.

Volkswagen is saying the ID.7 will have a range of up to 435 miles. (Volkswagen)

Set to be major on technology, hence its showcase at CES, it will use a new-generation Volkswagen infotainment system, addressing negative feedback from existing electric VW owners with new air conditioning controls integrated more neatly into the infotainment, as well as illuminated touch sliders.

It will also boast an upgraded augmented reality head-up display and a huge 15-inch touchscreen display. A new air conditioning system can begin cooling or warming the cabin by sensing when the driver is approaching the vehicle, while ‘Smart Air Vents’ are said to be able to distribute the air more effectively.

Volkswagen is yet to confirm the powertrain details of the ID.7, though it’s likely to be offered with similar setups to the ID.3 and ID.4. However, there’s a potential for a larger battery version, with VW promising a range of ‘up to 700km [435 miles]’, which is around 100 miles more than the next best EV from the German firm.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen passenger cars, said: “With the new ID.7, we are extending our electric model range into the upper segments. The sedan will offer top-class technology and quality. The ID.7 is one of ten new electric models that we are planning to launch by 2026. Our goal is to deliver suitable products for our customers in every single segment.”

The ID.7 is expected to be unveiled in full in the ‘second quarter of 2023’.

