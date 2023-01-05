These were the best-selling new cars in 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Last year proved to be another challenging 12 months for the car industry, as ongoing supply chain issues limited the number of new models that could be made, and therefore sold.

While growth was recorded in the last few months of 2022, new car sales still fell by two per cent overall, with 1.614m being registered as a whole. However, it was positive news for electric cars, which took a record 16.6 per cent market share, driven in particular by Tesla’s dominance.

Let’s take a look at the 10 most popular new cars of 2022.

Nissan Qashqai – 42,704 registrations

The Qashqai topped the charts. (Nissan)

It was the ever-popular Nissan Qashqai which took the top spot in 2022. Often billed as the crossover which started the craze off, the Qashqai found 42,704 new homes during the 12-month period.

Despite being a common sight on the monthly list of top 10 most-registered cars, this is the first time that the Qashqai has come out on top in the yearly line-up.

Vauxhall Corsa – 35,910

(Vauxhall)

It’ll probably come as no surprise to see the Vauxhall Corsa on this list. Despite being pipped to the post by the Qashqai with some margin, the Corsa’s 35,910 units continue to show that this compact car is still a real hit with buyers.

Offered with a multitude of efficient engines, a lot of the Corsa’s popularity lies with the electric version which brings a range equal to that of far more expensive models.

Tesla Model Y – 35,551

(Tesla)

It’s been a bumper year for Tesla and its Model Y reaching third place in the yearly rankings is no mean feat. Core to the Tesla appeal is access to the firm’s widespread and reliable Supercharger charging service, which has locations up and down the country.

The Model Y is Tesla’s newest model and adds some crossover flair to its already very popular Model 3 saloon.

Ford Puma – 35,088

(Ford)

It’s a sign of the times that the Ford Puma crossover has placed so much higher than the once unreachable Fiesta. People have flocked to the Puma for its increased ride height, chunky looks and practical interior, while its clever MegaBox function – which adds 90 litres of underfloor storage to the boot – is one key way in which it trumps the Fiesta.

The Puma wasn’t far off the third-place spot, with its 35,088 units narrowly missing those of the Tesla Model 3.

Mini – 32,387

The new JCW retains the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as before

Always a firm hit with buyers, the UK-built Mini saw 32,387 units registered during 2022. Etched with retro-infused style, the Mini’s smart looks, snazzy interior and range of powerful yet efficient engines are what drive this car’s popularity.

Though it looks like a new version of the Mini is on the horizon, it seems likely that the success of this current model will keep on rolling.

Kia Sportage – 29,655

(Kia)

Drivers love value-for-money and that’s something the Kia Sportage has consistently offered. The latest generation car is one of the best at this, too, but throws in some very clever technology alongside an exterior design which really turns heads.

With 29,655 units registered during 2022, it’s been a good year for the Sportage, too.

Hyundai Tucson – 27,839

The Tucson handles bends well

Hyundai had another great year in 2022, driven largely by the success of its Tucson SUV, which accounted for a significant 27,839 registrations.

The Tucson is a sibling model to the Kia Sportage, with customers able to choose from a broad range of powertrains, including both hybrids and plug-in hybrids. Its spacious interior, generous warranty and striking new design are all key to its success.

Volkswagen Golf – 26,558

The broad choice of versions is key to the Golf’s success. (Volkswagen)

The Golf was the only Volkswagen to make the top 10 list in 2022, and also the only model sitting in the family hatchback category. While falling slightly on its sixth-place positioning in 2021, some 26,558 new Golfs were still registered last year.

Choice is key to the Golf’s dominance, with a vast portfolio of versions for customers to choose – from low-cost petrol models to plug-in hybrids and sporty hot hatches delivering more than 300bhp.

Ford Kuga – 26,549

(Ford)

A second Ford SUV – the Kuga – ranks above the once best-selling Fiesta and Focus in 2022’s rankings, signalling the dominance of these high-riding models, with Ford selling 26,549 examples of this family-focused model last year.

The hybrid versions of the Kuga – both ‘self-charging’ and plug-in – are the versions that are particularly in-demand with buyers, with Ford discontinuing diesel versions earlier in the year.

Ford Fiesta – 25,070

Despite Ford discontinuing the Fiesta in 2023, plenty of buyers are still choosing it. (Ford)

Though Ford might be discontinuing its Fiesta in 2023 as it switches its attention to EVs, this supermini is still proving very popular, sliding into the top 10 in 2022 with 25,070 examples sold, despite not appearing on the list a year earlier.

The Fiesta remains one of the finest small cars on the market, offering good value, low running costs and an enjoyable driving experience – particularly with the ST hot hatch. It will be a real shame when it’s dropped entirely.