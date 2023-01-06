Ram 1500 Revolution concept previews electric version of iconic truck

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

American pick-up brand Ram has revealed a new concept previewing its first EV due on sale in 2024.

Making its debut at the CES technology show in Las Vegas, the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept is the brand’s plan to ‘redefine the pickup truck segment’. Demonstrating a more streamlined shape than the current Ram models, the concept gets a bold new lighting signature, including an illuminated ‘RAM’ badge on the front end.

The firm describes the design as ‘brutiful’, with other features including a powered bonnet housing the frunk, as well as an electric tailgate and electric side steps. It is packed with technology too, including 3D-printed digital cameras that replace door mirrors, as seen on models like the Audi e-tron.

Symbolizing where we've been and where we're going, the #RamRevolution Concept is our vision for electric vehicles and shows our commitment to an electrified future. Experience the Ram Revolution at https://t.co/epaaYdKHj9. Concept model shown. Not available for purchase. pic.twitter.com/kHh27V9wBe — Ram Trucks (@RamTrucks) January 5, 2023

It’s built around Stellantis – Ram’s parent company that also operates firms like Alfa Romeo and Peugeot) – STLA electric car platform, which allows the battery to be placed low to the floor to maximise space.

It packs two electric motors and is equipped with 800-volt DC rapid charging that allows 100 miles of range to be added in ‘approximately 10 minutes’.

Inside, the Ram uses an augmented-reality head-up display, as well as a third-row of ‘jump seats’ to expand the model’s usability. Another unique touch is its extendable load bed, which – thanks to a pass-through area that goes right to the front of the vehicle, means items as long as three-metres can be transported.

The Ram offers a radical new interior design. (Ram)

With Ram models never being sold officially in the UK, the model is unlikely to be sold here when the production version arrives in 2024.