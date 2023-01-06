What kind of equipment do I need to get started on a motorcycle?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

What kind of equipment do I need to get started on a motorcycle?

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 3.29pm
Boots give you stable platform to ride
Boots give you stable platform to ride

There’s no getting around it – being on a motorcycle is more dangerous than driving a car. You’re more exposed, more reliant on the good driving habits of other motorists and more susceptible to weather, too.

But that’s why having the right equipment can make all the difference. Not only does it boost protection in the event of a fall, but it’ll help to keep you dry and warm when the weather turns, well, British. So here, we’re going to take a look through some of the key items worth getting if you’re starting out on two wheels.

Helmet

Motorcycle equipment
A helmet is legally required in the UK

Remarkably, a helmet is the only legal requirement for motorcyclists in the UK. However, it’s the most crucial bit of equipment that you’ll need. All helmets – to be legal in the UK – must comply with the British Standard BS 6658:1985 and carry the BSI Kitemark, UNECE Regulation 22.05 or a European Economic Area member standard offering at least the same safety and protection as BS 6658:1985, and carry a mark equivalent to the BSI Kitemark.

Now that might sound like a lot, so if you’re unsure, you can always ask a retailer or even get in touch with a manufacturer to find out. Helmets come in all shapes and sizes, including a ‘flip’ style which allows you to open the entire front (not just the visor) – just like this Shark one we’re looking at here.

Jacket

Motorcycle equipment
A good motorcycle jacket can help to keep you safe, warm and dry

As we’ve mentioned, there’s no legal requirement to go above and beyond a helmet in terms of safety equipment. Still, it’s very strongly recommended that you wear specialist motorcycle clothing as it could really help protect you if the worst should happen.

A proper motorcycle jacket is a great place to start. This particular jacket includes abrasion-resistant material, and it’s fully waterproof to help keep you dry. A zippable liner adds warmth, too. But most importantly, it includes protection at the shoulder, elbows and back to help cushion your fall should you have a spill.

Boots

Motorcycle equipment
Boots give you stable platform to ride

Boots are an often-overlooked aspect of motorcycle safety. Motorbike-specific boots bring abrasion resistance and are reinforced to help in the event of an impact. They’re also available in different heights, with taller boots adding protection to your shins.

Not only do they help protect your feet, ankles and shins, but they also provide you with a stable platform on which to stand, brake and change gears. There are also loads of different ‘styles’ of boot, depending on the type of riding you’re doing. These ones pictured, for instance, are angled towards long-distance rides and touring.

Trousers

Motorcycle equipment
There are different styles of motorcycle trousers depending on the type of riding you’re doing

If you think about the process of riding a motorcycle, your legs are at the sharp end of things. They’re exposed to all of the wind blast, as well as gravel and stones which might fly up from the road. To help combat this – among other things – a good set of motorcycle-specific trousers can make all of the difference.

These Richa Colorado 2 Pro trousers are insulated with a removable liner so they’re warm when it’s cold, but they’re also waterproof. Importantly, they’ve got additional protection at the knees and you can add more to the hips, should you want to.

Gloves

Motorcycle Test
A proper set of gloves is essential

If you come off your motorcycle, it’s instinctive to put your hands out first. It’s why gloves are so important, but they also help to keep your hands warm and dry. They’re right out in front of you, after all, so they’re in a direct impact with the wind and elements.

You might want to have two sets – a winter pair and a summer pair – as the former will be better insulated. Summer gloves still bring plenty of protection, but aren’t quite as thickly lined so your hands don’t get too hot.

Is there anything else I need to know?

Motorcycle equipment
Look out for the motorcycle logo to ensure your kit meets proper standards

Absolutely. All motorcycle kit sold in the UK should be sold with a rating which gives you an idea about how much protection it offers. All trousers, jacket or leathers should carry a small icon of a motorcycle and rider, as well as a rating from AAA-B, with the former being the highest possible level of protection.

When it comes to the armour within jackets and other garments, this will need to be tested to EN 1621 standards – and this code should be stamped on the armour itself. As always, if you have any questions, be sure to speak to a reputable seller.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The allegation centres on an incident at Dundee's Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
7
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Grain is seen onboard the Brave Commander bulk carrier ship after it arrived in the port of Djibouti city, Djibouti Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict. (Hugh Rutherford/WFP via AP)
Richard Wright: Report reveals key drivers of food security
Ian Murray said most of the available deals are loans. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray identifies key area to be strengthened in 'very quiet'…
New Year resolutions ideas for 2023
How to be a better you in 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented