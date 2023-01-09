Classic Mini Cooper with just 740 miles on the clock heads to auction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 2000 Mini Cooper Sport with only 740 miles on the clock and two owners from new is heading under the hammer at auction.

The green Cooper Sport – which would’ve been made towards the end of the life of the ‘classic’ Mini – has been serviced and MOT’d for every year of its life and was recently given a three-layer ceramic coating to all areas, helping to protect it and keep things rust-free.

2000 Mini Cooper Sport with a staggering, 740 miles from new! 😳 The lowest mileage Cooper Sport out there? Perhaps! With just two owners from new, one being for over twenty years, this Mini Cooper is a true time warp, now offered at @raceretro_#silverstoneauctions pic.twitter.com/BdrITfQ8YN — Silverstone Auctions (@silverstoneauc) January 8, 2023

Inside, there are leather seats and a matching steering wheel, which, in a rarity for a Mini, incorporates an airbag. The metal dashboard houses the cream-coloured analogue dials, with one displaying that impressively low mileage.

The exterior features many of the iconic Mini styling touches, such as the pinstriping down the side, iconic Cooper badges and four-light spot lamps in the front grille. There’s also a white contrast roof and white wing mirror caps, too. Classic Minilite wheels sit on all four corners, joined by a chrome sport exhaust at the rear.

The famous Cooper roundels are present and correct (Silverstone Auctions)

Underneath the bonnet sits a 1,275cc four-cylinder petrol engine which appears to be in excellent condition. It produces around 76bhp and 107Nm of torque, sending power to the front wheels via a four-speed manual gearbox.

It’s accompanied by a guide price of between £25,000 and £30,000.

This particular Mini is going under the hammer via Silverstone Auctions and its Race Retro Classic and Competition Car Sale at Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire on February 24-26.