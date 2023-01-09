Hennessey reveals track-focused Venom F5 Revolution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hennessey reveals track-focused Venom F5 Revolution

By Press Association
January 9 2023, 2.50pm
The Venom F5 Revoltuon is an even more extreme version of this hypercar. (Hennessey)
The Venom F5 Revoltuon is an even more extreme version of this hypercar. (Hennessey)

American hypercar firm Hennessey has revealed its new track-focused Venom F5 Revolution.

Based on its regular Venom V5, Hennessey says the model has been ‘comprehensively re-engineered’ to make it more suitable for track work, although the model will be sold as a road-going car.

The firm has worked to reduce the weight of the model, with motorsport-inspired influences being made to the aerodynamics, suspension and engine cooling, while digital telemetry has also been added.

A larger carbon-fibre rear spoiler sets the Revolution apart. (Hennessey)

One thing that’s not changed is the Venom F5’s engine – a mighty 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, known as ‘Fury’, which is capable of producing a monstrous 1,817bhp, making it one of the most powerful cars ever made. Carbon-ceramic brakes are also fitted as standard.

The main visual difference between the ‘Revolution’ and the standard car is the full-width carbon fibre rear wing, which is adjustable depending on the angle required. A larger front splitter, also made from carbon fibre, is fitted to help maximise downforce. Other aerodynamic touches include a roof scoop that delivers fresh air to the engine bay, as well as a more aggressive rear diffuser.

A stiffer suspension setup is also fitted, which the firm says can be ‘adjusted trackside with simple tools’, while new forged alloy wheels are said to offer a larger contact patch and improved cornering grip as a result.

Just 24 examples will be produced, each costing $2.7m (£2.22m).

John Hennessey, company founder and chief executive of the hypercar firm: “The new Venom F5 Revolution Coupe combines our outstanding 1,817 bhp V8 ‘Fury’ combustion engine with our lightest and most capable chassis. The hypercar, which is astoundingly fast, is at home on a racing circuit where utmost handling is paramount – it offers the nimbleness of a fighter jet, yet with a powerplant like a Saturn V rocket!”

The Venom F5 Revolution will make its debut on January 15 at the Miami Motorcar Cavalcade Concours d'Elegance.

