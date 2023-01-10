Dacia’s Jogger gains new hybrid engine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dacia is introducing its first electrified model in the UK with a new hybrid version of its seven-seat Jogger MPV.

Priced from £22,595, the Jogger Hybrid uses a setup borrowed from its parent firm Renault, combining a naturally aspirated 1.6-litre petrol engine with two electric motors and a compact 1.2kWh battery. Driven through an automatic gearbox, this setup delivers 138bhp and a 0-60mph time of 10.1 seconds, while CO2 emissions stand at 112g/km. Dacia claims up to 56.5mpg combined, too.

The Jogger is currently available with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, but the Hybrid’s emissions undercut the regular car’s 130-131g/km significantly.

The Jogger Hybrid combines a petrol engine with two electric motors

Dacia says that thanks to regenerative braking and high levels of energy recover, the Jogger Hybrid can spend up to 80 per cent of drive time on urban roads in electric-only mode, saving 40 per cent on fuel compared with the standard model.

A specific ‘B’ mode – standing for ‘Brake’ – maximises the level of regenerative braking available, helping to capture even more energy when slowing down in the process. The battery is also covered by an eight-year or 100,000-mile warranty.

All cars get plenty of standard equipment

Despite the fitment of the new battery and motors, the Jogger retains its seven-seater configuration, while entry-level Expression cars benefit from a high level of standard equipment including front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and an eight-inch media display with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

A range-topping Extreme SE version throws 16-inch black alloy wheels into the mix, alongside heated front seats, sliding tray tables and an upgraded sound system. These versions are priced at £23,395.