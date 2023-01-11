Jaguar updates I-Pace with new trims and UK-only 400 Sport variant

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jaguar has given its electric I-Pace SUV a light refresh while introducing new specifications.

As well as new trim levels, all new I-Pace models have been given an updated grille finished in Atlas Grey, while Jaguar’s new black and silver badge is fitted to the grille. The front bumper and lower door finishers have been painted the same colour as the body, rather than gloss black as before.

The I-Pace gains a redesigned grille

Available in the UK only, the I-Pace 400 Sport now sits at the top of the car’s range of trim levels and brings a number of sportier additions, such as a tailgate spoiler and 22-inch gloss black alloy wheels. Adaptive air suspension is included as standard too, as are advanced performance seats trimmed in Windsor leather. The driver’s seat is also heated, cooled and incorporates 14-way electric adjustment. Prices for the 400 Sport start from £79,995.

New R-Dynamic specifications have also been added to the I-Pace. All R-Dynamic cars get diamond-turned alloy wheels as standard, while a new 22-inch style wheel with carbon fibre grey inserts is now available.

The I-Pace continues with a dual-screen infotainment setup

All cars from R-Dynamic SE Black and above get a full Black Pack as standard. This sees a gloss black finish applied to the grille surround, window surround, door mirror caps and badges. Drivers can also add a contrast panoramic roof as an option, too. Two new satin paints – Eiger Grey or Carpathian Grey – are available for the first time as well.

Prices for the R-Dynamic I-Pace start from £69,995, rising through to £73,495 and £77,495 for the R-Dynamic SE Black and R-Dynamic HSE Black respectively.

As before, the I-Pace uses twin electric motors and a 90kWh battery to return up to 292 miles of range. Thanks to 100kW charging, 78 miles of charge can be added in around 15 minutes, while a full charge with a home 7kW wallbox will take 12.75 hours.