First Drive: Honda’s new Civic Type R arrives as a meaner and sharper hot-hatch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

First Drive: Honda’s new Civic Type R arrives as a meaner and sharper hot-hatch

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 12.29pm
The new Civic Type R is here
The new Civic Type R is here

What is it?

Honda Civic Type R
The Type R name is very well known

When it comes to performance hot hatches, the Civic Type R has always been one of the key players. Over the years it has become faster and more hardcore but has always had strong backing from generations of much-loved models. The previous-generation car, in particular, was heralded as one of the best of its kind.

But things, eventually, have to move on, which brings us to this brand-new Type R. It aims to be more direct and powerful but still just as engaging. But does it deliver? That’s what we’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

Honda Civic Type R
The Type R is wider and longer than before

Externally, things are a little more grown-up. The previous Type R was well known for its outlandish styling but things have been toned down for this new generation. Inside, we’ve got a significant upgrade in the form of a new infotainment system – brought straight from the standard Civic – which replaces the severely outdated setup in the older car.

It’s a little bit larger in all respects, too, while the inclusion of a new ‘Individual’ mode – which allows you to pick and choose between the Type R’s various settings for aspects such as steering and suspension – is something that was lacking from the car it replaces. It’s a great new addition.

What’s under the bonnet?

Honda Civic Type R
The new engine is more powerful than before

You might think that with the rest of Honda’s line-up going hybrid-only, that the beating heart of the Type R would be some sort of electrically-assisted set-up. But no. Instead, we’ve got a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is likely to be the last time that we’ll see such a unit in a Civic. It’s got 325bhp to offer up – slightly more than the 316bhp you got in the old car – as well as 420Nm of torque.

The result? Well, zero to 60mph is dealt with in 5.2 seconds and flat-out the Civic Type R will carry on to 170mph – they’re both ever-so-slight increases over its predecessor, which could manage 5.6 seconds and 169mph respectively. In terms of efficiency, we’re looking at 34.4mpg combined and CO2 emissions of 186g/km.

What’s it like to drive?

Slot yourself into the nicely bolstered bucket seats and it’s not hard to feel at home as soon as you’re in the Civic Type R. The controls are well placed, too, with the delightfully tactile metal gearshifter for the six-speed manual gearbox being a particular highlight. On the move, and in its softest setting, the Type R handles the UK’s roads well while the engine now feels even keener to get going than before. It scythes through corners with real verve, while that brilliantly weighted gearshift brings a whole lot of engagement.

Refinement isn’t the best, mind you, with large levels of both road and wind noise experienced from inside the cabin – though it is a performance hot hatch, after all. The front end of the car feels sharper and more direct than before, too, while switching into more aggressive driver modes enhances this. For road driving, however, we’d resist going for the sportier damping setting as it just makes the Type R too uncomfortable and unforgiving. Larger potholes continue to thump through to the cabin, just as they did on the previous car, too.

How does it look?

Honda Civic Type R
The new Civic Type R is great on track, too

As we’ve already touched upon, the new Civic Type R feels a little more grown-up than before. It’s more rounded and does away with the slightly angular, computer-game-esque design of its predecessor and, to us, it’s likely that it’ll make it appeal to a much wider audience. There’s still a very large rear wing, mind you, but it’s a wholeheartedly toned-down affair.

But that’s not to say it’s boring, mind you. The blocky front end has some serious presence, while the rear’s trio of exhaust outlets has some proper drama to it. It’s quite colour dependant, however, with white exterior body shades slightly washing out the car’s looks – to our eyes at least.

What’s it like inside?

Honda Civic Type R
The cabin is focused around the driver

The fundamentals of the Type R’s interior remain unchanged. The bucket seats are still wonderfully supportive, while the controls have been well-judged in their placement. The pedal spacing, for example, is spot-on. For us, it feels like you’re sitting slightly higher up than before, however, and it’d be nice to be able to go a little lower.

There’s a decent amount of space in the rear, too, while the 410-litre boot is bang-on in terms of both capacity and shape.

What’s the spec like?

Honda Civic Type R
The new screen is a gig step up over the older one

Prices for the Civic Type R will start from £46,995, which is quite a sizeable price tag for a car of this type and a significant uplift on the £32,820 required for the previous-generation model. That said, it’s pleasing that Honda has really upgraded the infotainment system which was such a sore spot on the old model. It’s got Apple CarPlay included too, as well as a new ‘Performance Monitor’ which can relay all sorts of key information such as water temperature and even brake pressure back to the driver.

You’ve also got Honda’s full Sensing suite of driver safety aids, which includes features such as forward collision alert, cross traffic monitor and a road departure mitigation system.

Verdict

The new Civic Type R is, yet again, a hit. It’s staggeringly good to drive, with levels of engagement that you just don’t tend to get in this size of car. Now accompanied by much-improved technology, it’s a hot hatch that could quite easily transform the dreariest, most mundane drives into something really special.

That price is a real hitch, mind you, as it does push the Civic Type R out of the more attainable realms that it once occupied. However, for those happy to stump up the extra outlay, this is one seriously impressive hot hatch.

  • Model: Honda Civic Type R
  • Price: £46,995
  • Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine
  • Power: 325bhp
  • Torque: 420Nm
  • 0-60mph: 5.2 seconds
  • Top speed: 170 mph
  • Economy: 34.4mpg
  • CO2 emissions: 186g/km

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Officials inspect the water-logged Dens pitch last night. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline’s quarter-final with Dundee called off in last-minute postponement – and fans are furious
2
Lianne Bryant-Ness had been showering when the intruder entered her home. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth woman ‘terrified’ after leaving shower to find intruder in her hallway
3
The Regal Cinema on October 13 1936. Image: DC Thomson.
How the luxurious Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry gave movie fans an ocean view
4
Forfar paedophile Alistair Lee leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Forfar paedophile ‘willing to do anything’ to avoid prison for latest offence
5
McGrath is on the comeback trail. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath hands Dundee United major boost ahead of Hibs clash
6
Graeme Dewar and Sally Hamilton leave court.
Perthshire fraudster denied four-year relationship in £28k benefits con
7
Steve Latto of the Criterion bar in St Andrews. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
St Andrews publican warns South Street shake-up could cost staff their jobs
8
Chantelle Cox - mum to one-year-old Harry - has had her leg amputated. Image: Chantelle Cox
Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer as the SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Dunfermline is called off. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on ‘nightmare’ late call-off against Dunfermline as Dens Park club…
10
Inside the Tayport factory of textiles firm Scott & Fyfe, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Redundancies at Fife textiles firm as it prepares for ‘tough year’

More from The Courier

Seuna Walker sitting on steps on holiday with her two young daughters.
GORDON WALKER: My wife got one thing wrong - it's been five years and…
The Dundee Cats Protection centre on Foundry Lane. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fears for animal welfare after permanent closure of Dundee Cats Protection centre
site of the new mental health crisis centre.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee mental health crisis centre can be a beacon of hope
England captain Owen Farrell has been banned for another dangerous tackle, but may still make the Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland game is the least important element of another lax…
Marcel Oakley has left Arbroath to return to Birmingham City. Image: SNS
Marcel Oakley backs 'special club' Arbroath for survival - as he returns to Birmingham…
The Healthcare Environmental Services depot in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Penguin carcass in waste mountain left by collapsed Dundee disposal firm
Officials inspect the water-logged Dens pitch last night. Image: Craig Brown.
Dundee's cup clash with Dunfermline rescheduled after SPFL Trust Trophy call-off
John Alexander at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee's £1bn Waterfront: Council leader on what happens next - and why city needs…
Our interactive map shows the latest Dundee Waterfront developments. Image: DC Thomson
Interactive map shows next stages of Dundee's Waterfront redevelopment
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Pictures of secondary school teachers on strike across Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife

Editor's Picks