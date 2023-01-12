Honda Jazz updated for 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Honda has announced a series of updates for its Jazz supermini, with the model gaining a new Advance Style trim level and an upgraded hybrid system.

The fourth-generation Jazz was introduced in 2020, and was sold purely as a hybrid. Its 1.5-litre petrol-electric setup has now been updated, with the electric motor, generator motor and engine itself all producing more power, meaning it now has a total system output of 120bhp – 14bhp more than before.

The Jazz’s gearbox has also been revised, with Honda saying it offers ‘improved smoothness and driveability to deliver a more engaging driving experience’. No performance figures for the revised setup have been revealed, though Honda has said it offers CO2 emissions as low as 102g/km.

The Jazz benefits from revised bumpers and headlights. (Honda)

Key to this upgrade is the addition of a top-spec Advance Sport model, which benefits from styling changes such as a unique front bumper and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it features a new three-spoke steering wheel (the Jazz usually has a two-spoke), suede and synthetic leather seats, along with contrasting yellow stitching. Small mechanical tweaks have also been made, including a stiffer suspension setup, and a revised throttle remap to deliver improved response from the powertrain.

The rest of the Jazz line-up has also adopted a bolder grille design and darker headlights, with the more rugged Crosstar model benefiting from revised side skirts and a grille with a honeycomb design. Fjord Mist Blue is also a new colour on offer.

Honda has also made the latest Jazz capable of towing for the first time, which is said to be done ‘following customer feedback’. Though only having a 500kg capacity, it will allow a small trailer to be towed or a bike carrier to be mounted on the tow bar.

The interior of the Advanced Style gets a sportier feel. (Honda)

Prices for the updated Honda Jazz are yet to be announced, but expect a small increase on the current car’s £21,295 starting price when the model goes on sale shortly.