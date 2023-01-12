Honda Jazz updated for 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Honda Jazz updated for 2023

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 10.51am
The Jazz has received various updates for 2023. (Honda)
The Jazz has received various updates for 2023. (Honda)

Honda has announced a series of updates for its Jazz supermini, with the model gaining a new Advance Style trim level and an upgraded hybrid system.

The fourth-generation Jazz was introduced in 2020, and was sold purely as a hybrid. Its 1.5-litre petrol-electric setup has now been updated, with the electric motor, generator motor and engine itself all producing more power, meaning it now has a total system output of 120bhp – 14bhp more than before.

The Jazz’s gearbox has also been revised, with Honda saying it offers ‘improved smoothness and driveability to deliver a more engaging driving experience’. No performance figures for the revised setup have been revealed, though Honda has said it offers CO2 emissions as low as 102g/km.

The Jazz benefits from revised bumpers and headlights. (Honda)

Key to this upgrade is the addition of a top-spec Advance Sport model, which benefits from styling changes such as a unique front bumper and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it features a new three-spoke steering wheel (the Jazz usually has a two-spoke), suede and synthetic leather seats, along with contrasting yellow stitching. Small mechanical tweaks have also been made, including a stiffer suspension setup, and a revised throttle remap to deliver improved response from the powertrain.

The rest of the Jazz line-up has also adopted a bolder grille design and darker headlights, with the more rugged Crosstar model benefiting from revised side skirts and a grille with a honeycomb design. Fjord Mist Blue is also a new colour on offer.

Honda has also made the latest Jazz capable of towing for the first time, which is said to be done ‘following customer feedback’. Though only having a 500kg capacity, it will allow a small trailer to be towed or a bike carrier to be mounted on the tow bar.

The interior of the Advanced Style gets a sportier feel. (Honda)

Prices for the updated Honda Jazz are yet to be announced, but expect a small increase on the current car’s £21,295 starting price when the model goes on sale shortly.

Editor's Picks