These are the safest cars tested by Euro NCAP in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

These are the safest cars tested by Euro NCAP in 2022

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 2.46pm
(Tesla)
(Tesla)

While car makers are increasingly concerned about electrification, technology and connectivity, safety remains right at the forefront when a vehicle is being designed.

Each year, safety organisation Euro NCAP puts a whole host of models through various crash tests to assess their safety, with 2022 said to have been one of its busiest years.

It’s now rounded up its ‘best in class’ cars of the year, which are based on their results in the four key protection classes – adult occupant, child occupant, vulnerable road users and safety assist. Here are the safest cars tested in 2022.

Small family car – Ora Funky Cat

GWM Ora Funky Cat
(Ora)

Small car safety has improved dramatically in recent years, with many compact models more than able to hold their own next to larger vehicles. Taking top honours in this category is the unusually-named Ora Funky Cat.

It was one of many Chinese cars tested by Euro NCAP in 2022, with the Funky Cat being one of the first to make its way to Europe. This compact electric hatchback outperformed many other well-established players, and impressed NCAP by being ‘exceptionally well-equipped’ when it came to safety features. The Ora Funky Cat is already available in the UK, offers a 193-mile range and is priced from £31,995.

Large family car – Hyundai Ioniq 6

(Hyundai)

The only well-established brand to be included in the safest cars of 2022 list came from Hyundai with its striking new Ioniq 6. It’s the brand’s first electric saloon, and comes packed with technology, while its streamlined shape enables a range of up to 338 miles.

Euro NCAP was particularly impressed with it, saying it ‘achieved exceptionally high results’, particularly in the adult occupant protection category, where it scored a 97 per cent rating. In various individual assessments looking at child protection in the case of a crash, it also scored maximum points.

Executive car – Tesla Model S

(Tesla)

While Tesla’s heavily-updated Model S isn’t actually available yet in the UK, it’s already looking very positive for this electric saloon. While the Model S itself will have soon been around for a decade, it’s still leading the way, and was classed as the best model in the ‘Pure Electric’ category, which considering all but one model on this list are EVs, makes it the safest car tested in the year.

Euro NCAP called it a ‘high achiever’, and applauded the 98 per cent score in adult occupant protection rating. The updated Model S boasts an extreme ‘Plaid’ model, boasting more than 1,000bhp and a claimed range of 396 miles. It’s expected to be available to order later in 2023.

Small SUV – Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y
(Tesla)

Tesla did impressively well in Euro NCAP’s testing in 2022, with the brand’s new Model Y SUV also being named as a best-in-class model in the hugely popular small SUV segment, though the jury is out on whether this car really can be classed as ‘small’.

Nevertheless, the Model Y mirrored the S’ 98 per cent adult occupant protection rating, and was a star performer. Considering this Tesla was the third most popular new car in the UK in 2022, this safety rating helps it to bode well.

Large SUV – Wey Coffee 01

(Wey)

Winner of the large SUV category is another Chinese car that you will have likely never have heard of before – the Wey Coffee 01. Unlike other models on this list, it’s not an EV, but instead a plug-in hybrid, and an impressive one at that. Its 469bhp powertrain offered strong performance, while a huge battery gives it a claimed electric range of 90 miles – almost triple that of plenty of other hybrid SUVs.

Euro NCAP said this Wey model ‘performed well in all categories’ too. While set to be introduced to Europe first in Germany, there are hopes that the model will be introduced to the UK in the future.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks