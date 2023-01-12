Porsche sold more 911 sports cars in 2022 than it did electric Taycans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Porsche delivered more examples of its legendary 911 sports car in 2022 than it did its Taycan EV, reversing 2021’s trend, as the brand battled with component shortages on its more advanced electric model.

In 2022, Porsche 911 deliveries increased by five per cent to 40,410, while Taycan sales slumped by 16 per cent to 34,801 units. This was the opposite of 2021, when the Taycan overtook the iconic 911. The firm says the decline in Taycan’s sales performance was due to ‘‘supply chain bottlenecks and limited component availability”.

Both models were overshadowed by the success of Porsche’s SUVs, with the Cayenne and smaller Macan accounting for 95,604 and 86,724 deliveries respectively.

Combined, Porsche shifted 309,884 new cars during 2022 – a three per cent improvement on 2021. China remained the sports car brand’s largest market, with 93,286 cars sold in the country. This was a two per cent fall on the previous year, which the firm puts down to ‘‘waves of infection, Covid-related lockdowns and logistical challenges’’.

North America sales remained consistent. Porsche sold 79,620 cars there in 2022, while European deliveries increased by seven per cent to 62,685 sales.

The UK remains a territory of significant importance for Porsche, and is the fourth largest market for the brand after China, the USA and Germany. In the UK, 18,267 new Porsches were registered in 2022, with 40 per cent of these being either the electric Taycan or plug-in hybrid versions of the Cayenne or Panamera.

Parts shortages limited the number of Taycans that could be produced. (Porsche)

Detlev von Platen, board member for sales and marketing at Porsche AG, said: “The many challenges caused by the war in Ukraine, interrupted supply chains and the ongoing semiconductor crisis have shaped the past year and put us to the test. So I am all the more proud of the entire Porsche team. In this difficult environment, we have succeeded in fulfilling the dream of owning a Porsche for more customers than ever before.”