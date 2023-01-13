Mercedes marks end of 2022 Formula 1 season with special-edition SL

Mercedes is marking the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season in style with a limited-run version of its new SL Roadster – the Motorsport Collectors Edition.
Though Mercedes came third in the 2022 season’s constructor standings, behind Red Bull Racing and Ferrari, the firm is celebrating nonetheless. Based on its ‘SL63 4 Matic+’ model, the limited edition vehicle gains a number of touches reflecting the look of the 2022 Mercedes Formula 1 car.
This includes its unique two-tone gradient paintwork that changes from metallic silver to metallic black, as well as the Mercedes’ three-pointed star pattern applied on the car. The green colour of Petronas – Mercedes’ partner in F1 – is also used subtly on the SL, including on the lip around the alloy wheels, and accents on the front, side sills and rear diffuser.
Additional equipment is also added for the Motorsport Collectors Edition, including the ‘AMG Night Package’, which gets a number of gloss black touches and darkened tailpipes to give the model a meaner look.
Inside, AMG performance seats are fitted as standard, and are trimmed in leather and microfibre, with a choice of red or yellow top stitching. Carbon-fibre is also used for the steering wheel.
Mercedes revived its legendary SL in 2022, with the model getting a sportier focus than previous GT-like models. This ‘63’ model sits at the top of the line-up, using a 577bhp 4.0-litre V8 engine that allows for 0-60mph to be achieved in just 3.4 seconds, and a 196mph top speed where permitted.
Just 100 Motorsport Collectors Edition models will be made, with no word on pricing. A steep increase on the regular SL63’s £171,725 starting price is expected, however.