First Drive: The updated DS 3 brings a new look and longer range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

First Drive: The updated DS 3 brings a new look and longer range

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 10.25am
The DS 3 has been updated for 2023. (DS)
The DS 3 has been updated for 2023. (DS)

What is it?

The DS 3 has been on sale since 2019, and now drops its ‘Crossback’ name. (DS)

DS may still feel like a relatively new car firm, but it has actually been with us for a number of years now. The DS 3 has always been a core model for the luxury-orientated firm and it’s one which has evolved and changed as time has passed. This new electric model, which ditches the ‘Crossback’ name to become just ‘DS 3’ has now been updated with a tweaked exterior but, more importantly, some considerable changes to the battery and electric motor.

But the EV segment is a hotly contested one, which means that the DS 3 has to hit the ground running if it wants to hack it against rivals.

What’s new?

Design updates are very subtle. (DS)

You’d be hard-pressed to work out what has changed if you took the DS 3 at face value. As we’ve mentioned, it has dropped the ‘Crossback’ term, but now this crossover-shaped model gains a slightly more aggressive front-end design and some interior tweaks.

It has also been given the new DS Iris infotainment system which sees a 10.3-inch screen included as standard on all models. In typical facelift fashion, we’ve got a series of new exterior colours and alloy wheel designs to help keep things fresh.

What’s under the bonnet?

The DS 3’s range has been boosted to 251 miles. (DS)

Though petrol versions are also available, here we’re driving the electric ‘E-Tense’ version, which utilises a new battery-powered setup which aims to bring added efficiency and more power than the car it replaces. The battery, for instance, now has a usable capacity of 51kWh while the electric motor has 154bhp to offer.

Compared with the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense launched in 2019, the new car boasts 52 miles more range at 251 miles in total, yet the charging time associated with it remains the same – it’ll take 30 minutes to take it from 10 to 80 per cent charge with a 100kW rapid charge, or eight hours via a standard 7.4kW home charger. These efficiency gains haven’t come just through a new battery and motor, but also thanks to added aerodynamic cleverness – the whole car is 10mm lower than before, for example.

What’s it like to drive?

The DS 3 majors on comfort. (DS)

The DS 3 isn’t an overly large car despite its chunky design, so it’s not difficult to get familiar with. The seating position is good and gives a great view of the road ahead, while the seats on our Rivoli-specification car were comfortable. In fact, comfort is one of the things you really notice with the DS 3 – the ride quality is excellent and helps to make the whole car feel refined at speed, while exterior noise is very well isolated, with only a small amount of wind noise from the wing mirrors interrupting things.

We’d like a sharper brake pedal – it feels really spongy most of the time – but thankfully the regenerative braking is something you rely on to bring the car to halt instead. The DS 3 does suffer from a fair bit of pitch when slowing down, mind you; heavy braking will cause the nose to really dive.

How does it look?

The look of the new DS 3 plays really close to that of its predecessor. How to differentiate them? Well, at the front, the LED running lights have been moved further to the edges of the car to give a wider, more imposing impression, while the main headlights are now LED as standard too. Much of the original DS 3’s chrome has been ditched, too, replaced by black or grey elements instead.

It’s an upright-looking car, too, but we’d argue that it remains one of the more unusual-looking cars in the segment and, against many rivals, looks pleasantly different to our eyes at least. The door handles, which fit flush when not in use, are a really premium touch too.

What’s it like inside?

The DS 3’s interior gains a new 10.3-inch touchscreen. (DS)

The interior of the DS 3 is something of a mixed bag. If you’re after a cabin which looks like nothing else on the market, then you’re in luck, but if you’re wanting the best possible ergonomics then you may want to look elsewhere.

The diamond-pattern dashboard feels somewhat cluttered and clumsy to use, while the buttons surrounding the switchgear are frustratingly tricky to use. They’re all the same colour, shape and positioned in a row, so even an action as simple as trying to lower the windows feels needlessly complicated. It’s a bit like someone sneezed buttons, in truth.

But there are some decent quality materials throughout, while rear-seat leg and headroom are adequate enough.

What’s the spec like?

The button layout takes a long time to get used to. (DS)

Prices for the DS 3 E-Tense line-up kick off from £37,200, at which point you’re getting an Alcantara interior, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a black leather steering wheel with contrast stitching, among other features. As we’ve mentioned, all cars get the new DS Iris infotainment system and it’s among one of the better ones around thanks to decent functionality and clear graphics. However, we did have a few momentary glitches with our car’s navigation.

Our test car came in Rivoli spec, which bumped the DS 3’s price to £39,700, at which point it starts to look like quite the expensive proposition. Opt for the top-tier Opera specification and the DS 3 heads to £42,700, which is out of proportion for what you’d expect for a car of this size and type. Tesla’s Model Y, for example, which is considerably larger, quicker and has a much better range, is only a few thousand pounds more than this top-spec car/

Verdict

The high price lets the DS 3 down somewhat. (DS)

The DS 3 is an attractive proposition in what is becoming a very crowded market. We like the way it rides, with this car’s comfort and impressive refinement separating it from its rivals. The on-board tech is good, too, and the exterior design is refreshingly different to others around it.

But boy does that price scupper things. At its base level it’s somewhat reasonable value, but higher up the specifications the DS 3 just costs too much and makes its mixed ergonomics and somewhat spongy brake pedal issues that you can’t really let go.

  • Model: DS 3 E-Tense Rivoli
  • Price: £39,700
  • Engine: Single electric motor
  • Power: 154bhp
  • Torque: 260Nm
  • 0-60mph: 9.0 seconds
  • CO2 emissions: 0g/km
  • Range: 251 miles

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Plans for £6m Perth business park near Broxden roundabout featuring Scotland's largest electric and hydrogen car charging station. Image: West Coast Estates.
Perth plans for Scotland’s largest electric car charging station
To go with story by Deborah Clarke. Waid Academy headteacher writes to parents after violent incidents at the school. Picture shows; Scott Duncan, headteacher, Waid Academy. Waid Academy. Supplied by Linkedin/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Waid Academy head teacher writes to parents to address concerns after violent incidents
The SNP want to launch a National Care Service by 2026. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee City councillors explain why National Care Service plans should be paused or scrapped
Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented