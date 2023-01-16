Ford Mustang Mach-E is converted into first electric hearse

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Ford Mustang Mach-E has been converted into a hearse, becoming one of the first electric vehicles of its type.

Created by specialist funeral vehicle supplier Coleman Milne, based in Bolton, it’s thought to be the first hearse based on Ford’s Mustang Mach-E SUV, and continues the brand’s long-running history of using Ford vehicles, predominantly the recently discontinued Mondeo.

Called the Etive after the Scottish river, it’s being tested at the Millbrook proving ground, where 40,000 miles of road usage trials are being carried out before it’s set to be type-approved by the end of March.

The hearse is able to seat up to seven passengers. (Coleman Milne)

Its extended shape allows for up to seven passengers including three bearers, with the vehicle having a flat, full-length deck for a coffin and ‘ample space for personal tributes’ plus a glass roof. An electric tailgate is also available as an option.

Based on the ‘Standard Range’ Mach-E, it features the same 75kWh battery, with the firm saying it’s ‘capable of delivering an estimated range of up to 200 miles’, which is unsurprisingly less than the 273-mile range of the regular Mustang Mach-E.

Graham Clow, national sales director at Coleman Milne, said: “We have long championed the electric hearse at Coleman Milne and we’re proud to welcome the Etive hearse and limousine as the latest additions to our range.

The firm still promises a 200-mile range. (Coleman Milne)

“The excellent, long-standing relationship that we have with Ford enabled us to model the range on its Mach-E platform. The Mach-E is the perfect base for a comfortable, quiet and respectful hearse and limousine, while also providing funeral directors with all the benefits and innovations found in today’s electric vehicles.”

The Mustang Mach-E hearse will be offered in left- and right-hand-drive configurations for the UK and other European markets, with the first test vehicles set to be available from the middle of 2023.