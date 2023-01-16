These are the new EVs you can get for less than the price of a new Tesla

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
These are the new EVs you can get for less than the price of a new Tesla

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 1.39pm
Tesla’s Model 3 has recently had a drastic price cut. (Tesla)
Tesla has recently announced huge price cuts across its range, with its popular Model 3 and Model Y now available at up to £8,000 less than they were a few days ago.

It’s brought the price of an entry-level Model 3 down to £42,990, which suddenly makes it seem decent value compared to many rivals. But what other new electric cars can you get for less than the now-reduced price of a Tesla? Let’s take a look.

Kia Niro EV

Kia Niro EV
The Niro EV offers a range of up to 285 miles. (Kia)

Kia’s Niro EV might not have the level of allure as a Tesla, but if you value ease of use, comfort and practicality, this electric crossover delivers. A second-generation model only arrived in dealers in the second half of 2022, bringing with it a more modern design and a classy and advanced interior.

Equipped with a 64kWh battery, the Niro EV’s 285-mle range isn’t far behind the 305 miles you get from an entry-level Model 3, while offering way more in useful boot and passenger space. Prices for a Niro EV start from £36,795, but this budget will stretch to a top-spec ‘4’ model (costing from £42,495) that comes with high-end equipment like a head-up display, ventilated and heated front seats and remote parking assistance.

Skoda Enyaq iV

Skoda Enyaq iV charging
The Skoda Enyaq iV majors on practicality. (Skoda)

The Skoda Enyaq iV arrived in 2021 as the firm’s first bespoke electric model, and became an instant success. Offering a classy and elegant design, it’s also well-built and offers a vast amount of interior space, more than any model on this list.

This family SUV starts from £38,970, though you can upgrade to the larger 77kWh battery option for £42,925, ever so slightly undercutting the Model 3. With this, Skoda says it can travel an impressive 338 miles on a charge.

MG4

The MG4 offers terrific value for money. (MG)

MG has quickly established itself as one of the leading firms when it comes to more affordable electric cars. So if you think the Model 3 now seems like good value after its price cut, you’ve seen nothing until you take a look at the MG4.

It’s one of the UK’s most affordable electric cars, with prices starting from £25,995, and even a top-spec model with all the bells and whistles comes in at £32,495. With a range of up to 281 miles and a seven-year warranty included, the MG4 makes a great budget alternative to a Tesla.

Cupra Born

The Cupra Born offers a range of up to 343 miles. (Cupra)

The Born is Cupra’s first EV, and acts as a twin to the Volkswagen ID.3, albeit this model is better to drive, has an improved interior and arguably offers a more attractive look, too. The Born is packed with technology, with a large touchscreen dominating the cabin, similar to that of a Tesla.

Prices for the Born start from £36,745, but you can upgrade to the larger 77kWh battery (the same as the Skoda Enyaq, in fact) and still have the Born for less than a Tesla. A claimed 343-mile range is very impressive for a car of this size, too.

Renault Megane E-Tech

The new Megane E-Tech Electric offers a striking design. (Renault)

Renault started the next generation of its EV offensive in 2022 with the introduction of the new Megane E-Tech Electric. It’s a model that majors on style, offering a stunning design that is arguably one of Renault’s best in years.

This family hatchback also uses a Google infotainment system as standard, and offers a range of connected services as a result. Renault claims a range of up to 280 miles, with prices starting from £36,995.

Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen ID.4 First Edition
Volkswagen’s ID.4 offers lots of interior space. (VW)

Though Volkswagen’s ID.3 might be its most affordable new electric car these days, many buyers choose to opt for the larger ID.4 SUV. It’s very similar to the Skoda Enyaq, and offers a vast amount of interior space, and a modern touchscreen-heavy interior.

The ID.4 range kicks off from £38,845, though to slip under the Tesla’s starting price, you’ll have to stick with the entry-level 52kWh battery model, which offers a claimed range of up to 223 miles.

Citroen e-C4 X

The e-C4 X is the most affordable new electric saloon car. (Citroen)

Citroen’s new e-C4 X certainly can’t be considered as a rival for the Tesla Model 3, but it is uniquely placed as one of the few more affordable electric saloon cars on the market, with its £31,995 starting price undercutting the Tesla by a significant margin.

This funky new EV is a saloon version of the e-C4 hatch, and offers lots of interior space and a smart exterior design. Standard equipment levels are generous too, though the claimed 222-mile range is a bit behind others on this list.

