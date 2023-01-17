Land Rovers dominate list of most profitable used cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Land Rovers dominate list of most profitable used cars

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 3.44pm
The Land Rover Discovery 4 was the most profitable used car in 2022. (Land Rover)
Land Rovers are the used cars that dealers make the most money on, according to new data released today.

The British brand’s SUVs accounted for four out of the top five used cars with the biggest profit margins in 2022, according to Dealer Auction’s ‘Retail Margin Monitor’ report, which shows how much money on average car dealers made on the vehicles they sell.

The results are calculated by monitoring what the cars sold for on its dealer-to-dealer portal, and then what they’re retailed for on partner’s Auto Trader’s website.

Land Rover Discovery Sport
The Discovery Sport was also a profitable car for dealers last year. (Land Rover)

Land Rovers have dominated the monthly list throughout the year, with the Land Rover Discovery 4 being the vehicle with the biggest profit margin, at £4,340. This Discovery was also the most profitable car in 2021, when the average margin on it was £3,060.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport came second with a £3,770 profit, followed by the Range Rover Sport (£3,710) and Range Rover Evoque (£3,560). The Audi Q5 was the only non-Land Rover to appear in the top five, with an average profit margin of £2,980.

In fact, out of the 10 most profitable used cars in 2022, only one wasn’t an SUV – the Audi A5, which rounded off the list, with a margin of £2,640.

The Audi A5 was the only non-SUV to make the list of most profitable cars. (Audi)

Dealer Auction’s Kieran TeeBoon said: ‘We saw steadfast consistency in the top-selling models month-to-month in 2022, even outside of Land Rover. The Volvo XC60 [ranked eighth in the year], for example, appeared in all but one top 10 listing last year.

“In other areas of the table, we’re seeing premium brands continually trending high, but their most profitable models are changing. The BMW X5 that appeared in third place in 2021 did not rank at all in 2022. However, we saw the appearance of the BMW X3 in ninth spot, indicating the importance of using available data to stay on top of trends.”

