Jeep announces pricing for new Avenger

Jeep says an initial 1st Edition version of its new electric Avenger will cost from £36,500.

The American brand’s first electric model, the Avenger sits on the same platform as other Stellantis products such as the Citroen e-C4 and Peugeot e-2008.

A single front-wheel-drive powertrain will be available from launch, pairing a 51kWh battery with an electric motor to produce 154bhp and 260Nm of torque, with Jeep claiming a 248-mile range. Connected to a 100kW rapid charger, it can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in just over half an hour, says Jeep.

The Avenger offers a range of up to 248 miles. (Jeep)

While further trim levels are set to be offered in the future, at launch the Avenger will be available purely as a 1st Edition. Buyers can choose it in three colours – Sun, Graphite or Volcano – with all of them having 18-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass and a black roof.

Standard equipment includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen, 360-degree parking sensors, keyless entry plus wireless smartphone charging. Further features include an electric boot, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

Customers can now register their interest in the Avenger ahead of full orders opening later in the year, with prices starting from £36,500. The full line-up is set to be offered in June.

The new Jeep® Avenger is Car Of The Year 2023! The adventure starts in the best possible way.#Jeep #JeepAvenger #CarOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/0EpICR7XhE — Jeep UK (@Jeep_UK) January 13, 2023

Jeep’s Avenger was named European Car of the Year last week by a panel of 57 motoring journalists from 22 countries. The event at the Brussels Motor Show saw it fend off competition from the Volkswagen ID.Buzz, Nissan Ariya and Kia Niro to take the crown.