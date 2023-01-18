Updated Mercedes CLA revealed with revised styling and more equipment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle Motoring

Updated Mercedes CLA revealed with revised styling and more equipment

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 4.12pm
The CLA benefits from various styling updates. (Mercedes)
The CLA benefits from various styling updates. (Mercedes)

Mercedes has unveiled an updated version of its glamorous CLA, which gets redesigned front and rear ends, and upgraded standard equipment across the board.

Following on from similar updates seen to the mechanically-related A-Class in October 2022, the CLA gets very slight styling revisions, including a redesigned lower front bumper and revised grille that uses Mercedes’ trademark star pattern.

The LED ‘High Performance’ headlights are now fitted to all CLA models as standard, while adopting a new graphic signature. Two new body colours, Spectral Blue and Hyper Blue – exclusive to the CLA – are available, along with three new 19-inch wheel designs.

Inside, the CLA retains the same free-standing twin screen layout as seen on the previous model, but the touchscreen is now larger at 10.25-inches as standard. New ‘comfort seats’ are also introduced, and are trimmed in artificial leather and 100 per cent recycled fabric as standard.

The CLA comes with more equipment as standard now too, including a reversing camera and the advanced LED headlights with high beam assist. It also boasts the latest generation of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system, with new screen displays and connected functions introduced.

Mercedes has also tweaked the driver assistance features, with the lane keep assist said to be ‘controlled much more comfortably’.

AMG versions continue to be offered on the CLA. (Mercedes)

As before, the CLA will be offered in a four-door coupe bodystyle, as well as a Shooting Brake bodystyle. All of the petrol engines now benefit from a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that aims to allow for a smoother response and bring fuel savings to drivers. The CLA 250e plug-in hybrid also boasts a slightly more powerful electric motor, while faster charging is available as an option.

Mercedes’ CLA 35 and 45 AMG models also continue to be offered and benefit from new upholstery, while in the case of the 35, it gets the same mild-hybrid system tweaks as non-AMG models. A special-edition ‘AMG Street Style Edition’ is also being offered on the CLA 45, bringing matt Mountain Grey paintwork and fluorescent orange detailing inside and out.

UK pricing is yet to be announced, but expect a slight increase on the outgoing car’s £35,220 starting price.

