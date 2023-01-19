Harley-Davidson celebrates 120th anniversary with special-edition models

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harley-Davidson celebrates 120th anniversary with special-edition models

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 10.10am
Harley-Davidson has kicked off its 120th year with a series of limited-edition motorcycles.

Six special edition models will be created for the celebration year, headed up by the Road Glide Limited Anniversary model which gets one of the ‘most intricate paint schemes ever offered by a Harley-Davidson’. It features ‘Heirloom Red’ paint with contrast hand-applied gold paint, while there’s also a gold-plated tank medallion with a depiction of an eagle. Extra touches include an Alcantara-trimmed seat with red and gold accents. Just 1,500 examples will be created.

Limited Edition models get special paint and finishers

A similar colour scheme will be applied to a number of other Harley-Davidson models, including the Tri Glide, Street Glide and Fat Boy. All are extremely limited in number, with just 1,600 examples of the Street Glide Special Anniversary being produced, for example.

Harley-Davidson has also updated its Breakout, which receives a new air/oil-cooled v-twin engine, a polished steel handlebar which is taller than the previous model to help rider reach, and a new chrome finish for a number of components such as the indicators, side covers and mirrors.

Electronic cruise control will now be included as standard on the Fat Boy, Fat Bob, Breakout and Low Rider models, while it’s offered as an option for the Breakout.

Harley’s Custom Vehicle Operations program will be also offering its Road Glide Limited Anniversary, with just 1,500 units created worldwide. The lightweight Harley-Davidson Nightster has also been stripped back even further, with the bike’s fly screen removed for an even more streamlined look. A special-edition version of the Nightster has also been included, which adds in a four-inch TFT screen to the standard model, alongside passenger pillion and foot pegs and cast aluminium wheels.

