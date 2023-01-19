Dacia records highest European market share yet in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dacia records highest European market share yet in 2022

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 4.03pm
Dacia recorded its best European market share yet in 2022. (Dacia)
Dacia saw its fortunes improve drastically in 2022, with the value-focused manufacturer recording its highest share of sales in Europe yet.

The Renault-owned brand sold 573,800 new cars in 2022, with sales growing 6.8 per cent in 2021, despite a declining market on the whole. This gave it a 7.6 per cent share of the European new car market, its highest figure to date, and a big improvement on its 6.2 per cent share in 2021.

The Sandero supermini remained Dacia’s most popular car in 2022, with 229,500 vehicles sold, and retaining its title of the best-selling car in the European retail market – a title it’s held since 2017.

Dacia had a strong 2022. (Dacia)

Dacia’s Duster crossover wasn’t far behind though, with 197,100 units sold, making it Europe’s most popular SUV on the retail market. Behind that there was Dacia’s new Jogger MPV, which accounted for 56,800 sales, while the electric Spring (not currently sold in the UK) made up 48,900 units.

Also in 2022, Dacia produced its eight millionth vehicle globally since 2004, when the Romanian brand was taken over by Renault.

France remains Dacia’s biggest market, with 130,800 cars registered there, while UK sales increased by an impressive 55 per cent in 2022, with 27,220 vehicles sold in Britain last year.

One in three Dacias sold are supplied with the Bi-Fuel option, which allows them to be run on LPG gas, as well as petrol.

The introduction of the Jogger helped to boost the brand’s sales. (Dacia)

Xavier Martinet, Dacia senior vice president of marketing, sales and operations, said: “Dacia’s European sales volume and market share figures rose in 2022, confirming the relevance of our strategy based on redefining the essentials and tailoring our products to customer needs.

“In 2023, we are going to build on this momentum by extending our range of electrified vehicles, while staying true to Dacia’s positioning of offering our customers simplicity and the best value for money.”

In 2023 Dacia is introducing a new hybrid powertrain for its Jogger, a first for the firm, while there is also an improved powertrain being fitted to its electric Spring, helping to increase the power and performance on offer.

