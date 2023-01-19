Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz takes top spot as What Car? Car of the Year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz has been crowned Car of the Year at the annual What Car? awards.

Packing a retro-inspired exterior but with an efficient electric powertrain, the ID. Buzz brings a range of up to 260 miles and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in under half an hour when connected to a rapid charger. What Car? praised its ‘commanding’ driving position and its ‘enormous’ boot.

The Buzz’s efficiency was praised

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford, said: “The ID Buzz has been eagerly anticipated because of its nostalgic styling, but all of our judges were blown away by the fact it didn’t just live up to expectations but, in fact, was even better than the hype.

“It’s great to drive, wonderful to be in, has more space than most families could ever ask for and – thanks in part to incredible predicted resale value – substantially undercuts many SUV rivals on a monthly finance deal.

The Model 3 also won an award

“This is a car that wins over your head as well as your heart and one that will bring huge amounts of joy to lucky buyers at a time when the costs and challenges of motoring are under greater pressure than ever.”

Other cars given awards included the Range Rover Sport – which was named best luxury car – while the MG 4 was crowned best small electric car. The Tesla Model 3 knocked the BMW 3 Series from its place as the best executive car, a role it has held for four years. The Genesis GV60 was also named as the best electric SUV.