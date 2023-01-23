Mercedes announces pricing and specification for new Citan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mercedes has revealed that its new Citan is available to order now, with prices starting from £21,310 excluding VAT.

The compact panel van – which will be joined by crew and electric versions later this year – includes a range of standard assistance technology, including Active Brake Assist with pedestrian detection, hill-start assist and an emergency breakdown assistance function.

All versions get a seven-inch touchscreen, too, which includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant function. The Citan also features a 1.5-litre diesel engine with 94bhp and 260Nm of torque, accompanied by a claimed consumption figure of 54.3mpg. There’s the option of a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox, too. All Citan models are covered by a three-year, unlimited mileage warranty and free roadside assistance, as well.

The Citan is the smallest Mercedes van

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK sales director Sarah Palfreyman said: “In the new Citan, van operators have a vehicle that exemplifies all the renowned Mercedes-Benz virtues of reliability, safety and cost-effective performance, backed by a national network of dedicated Dealers who provide the highest standards of customer care.

“It’s much more than just a great small van, though. The services available through Mercedes me once again demonstrate that we’re dedicated to supporting our customers by doing all we can to keep their businesses moving.”

Two trim levels will be available from launch. The first, called Progressive, includes plenty of standard equipment such as 16-inch wheels, heated and electrically adjustable wing mirrors and heat-insulating glass all around. Move up to Premium and features such as body-coloured bumpers are added, as well as a gloss black dashboard finish LED high-performance headlights, among other features.

The Citan has a load length of 1,806mm in L1 bodylength, alongside a payload of 667kg in Progressive trim versions. Premium vehicles see this fall – only slightly – to 666kg. All versions are rated to tow up to maximum gross weight of 3,500kg.