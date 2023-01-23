Mercedes announces pricing and specification for new Citan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Mercedes announces pricing and specification for new Citan

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 10.32am
Prices have been announced for the new Citan
Prices have been announced for the new Citan

Mercedes has revealed that its new Citan is available to order now, with prices starting from £21,310 excluding VAT.

The compact panel van – which will be joined by crew and electric versions later this year – includes a range of standard assistance technology, including Active Brake Assist with pedestrian detection, hill-start assist and an emergency breakdown assistance function.

All versions get a seven-inch touchscreen, too, which includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant function. The Citan also features a 1.5-litre diesel engine with 94bhp and 260Nm of torque, accompanied by a claimed consumption figure of 54.3mpg. There’s the option of a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox, too. All Citan models are covered by a three-year, unlimited mileage warranty and free roadside assistance, as well.

Mercedes Citan
The Citan is the smallest Mercedes van

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK sales director Sarah Palfreyman said: “In the new Citan, van operators have a vehicle that exemplifies all the renowned Mercedes-Benz virtues of reliability, safety and cost-effective performance, backed by a national network of dedicated Dealers who provide the highest standards of customer care.

“It’s much more than just a great small van, though. The services available through Mercedes me once again demonstrate that we’re dedicated to supporting our customers by doing all we can to keep their businesses moving.”

Two trim levels will be available from launch. The first, called Progressive, includes plenty of standard equipment such as 16-inch wheels, heated and electrically adjustable wing mirrors and heat-insulating glass all around. Move up to Premium and features such as body-coloured bumpers are added, as well as a gloss black dashboard finish LED high-performance headlights, among other features.

The Citan has a load length of 1,806mm in L1 bodylength, alongside a payload of 667kg in Progressive trim versions. Premium vehicles see this fall – only slightly – to 666kg. All versions are rated to tow up to maximum gross weight of 3,500kg.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Iain Fenwick hopes to keep the High Street alive. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth man’s quest to improve city centre leads to app launch
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
Dundee councillor Lynne Short speaking at a gender reform demonstration.. Dundee. Supplied by Twitter
Dundee SNP councillor slammed after comparing gender reform battle to ‘Auschwitz’
7
4
Sarah Brown with husband and former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown. Image: DC Thomson.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon’s ‘human trafficking’…
5
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Police in attendance at the crash on Arran Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man flees after crashing van in Dundee
8
Satinder Singh Sidhu, the owner of restaurant Sidhu's, on County Place Image: Amie Flett.
Licence granted for Perth restaurant whose owner dreams of winning Michelin star
9
Maureen Hodge and husband Eddie.
Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia ‘went through hell’ in local hospital
10
Riot police and negotiators were at the four-hour stand-off. Image: Jim Payne.
Pair caused Cowdenbeath siege because they were ‘bored as f**k’

More from The Courier

Ballo the otter found near-dead near Kinross
Otter driven over and left for dead in Kinross makes recovery
24 December 2020 A large green Alpha Laval slurry tank on a small farm on the Stockbridge Road near Donaghadee in County Down Northern Ireland; Shutterstock ID 1881662047; purchase_order: Press and Journal; job: Farming
Disappointment over agri-environment package but slurry support welcomed
Arbroath midfielder Joao Balde has made an impact since signing in January. Image: SNS
Joao Balde: We want to reward dedicated Arbroath fans by staying in Championship
Fire appliance heading to Rossie Priory. Image: Gareth Jennings, DC Thomson.
Firefighters tackle blaze at historic Rossie Priory in Carse of Gowrie
Aziz Behich and Messi, left, and James Stokes, right. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DCT
Lionel Messi or University of Stirling? Dundee United ace Aziz Behich affords the same…
Members of the Net Zero Committee Liam Kerr MSP and Mark Ruskell MSP meet Hillcrest Homes chief executive Angela Linton and her deputy Fiona Morrison.
'Long-term decline' in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  
Remi Matthews was impressed by Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they've been…
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 safety concerns
Prices have been announced for the new Citan
How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder
Bushnell was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man, 81, jailed for two decades of historic child abuse

Editor's Picks

Most Commented