First Ride: Is the Royal Enfield HNTR 350 a low-cost motorcycle for all occasions?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

First Ride: Is the Royal Enfield HNTR 350 a low-cost motorcycle for all occasions?

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 1.52pm
The 349cc engine pulls really strongly
The 349cc engine pulls really strongly

What is it?

Royal Enfield HNTR 350
Commuters will appreciate the HNTR’s great efficiency

Royal Enfield is a company on a bit of a mission. It has quickly injected its range with some real excitement, with models like the Himalayan showing that this brand can produce clever and attractive motorcycles that arrive with a price tag that is a fraction of competitors.

The HNTR 350 is one of its newest additions. Hoping to tap into the flourishing retro-inspired category, it’s a bike with ease-of-use at its very core. But as well as those eye-catching looks, is it a bike with something else to offer beyond visuals alone? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

Royal Enfield HNTR 350
The upright bars improve ease-of-use

The HNTR might use the same 350cc engine as you’ll find in Enfield’s Meteor and Classic motorcycles, but this bike has a far more retro-inspired look and feel. It’s why it’s got that classic one-piece seat and high-riser bars which give a more laid-back, easy riding position. It’s been built with commuting and urban environments in mind, which is why it has a shorter wheelbase than the other 350cc-powered bikes in the Enfield range, for added manoeuvrability.

It’s worth mentioning that the HNTR also has something seriously impressive up its sleeve – value. At £3,899, it’s more akin to the price of a regular 125cc learner motorcycle, and the Royal Enfield has a lot more performance and usability than those.

What’s it powered by?

Royal Enfield HNTR 350
The HNTR is available in a variety of colours

At the heart of the HNTR is a 349cc air-cooled single engine, which pushes out a modest 20.2bhp and 27Nm of torque, driven through a five-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield claims that its top speed is just over 70mph, so you’re not going to feel too out of place if you’ve got to head onto the motorway or dual carriageway from time to time.

Royal Enfield claims that the HNTR should return just over 100mpg, too, making it a great option for riders after really good fuel efficiency. You get disc brakes at front and rear, too, alongside dual-channel ABS for added security.

What’s it like to ride?

Royal Enfield HNTR 350
Nimble handling makes the HNTR great for urban riding

The Royal Enfield HNTR 350 is very user-friendly right from the beginning. The seat height is pretty low, so even average-height riders will be able to get their feet flat on the floor. Spark the single-engine into life with the analogue starter controls and you’re met with a really classic sound – this bike sounds excellent, even at idle.

Away from a stop and the HNRT pulls strongly, delivering much more acceleration than you might expect. The gearshift is light and easy, while the handling feels nimble enough to make country lanes good fun. The suspension is definitely on the softer side of things – as are the brakes – but this promotes you to take a slightly more sedate approach rather than racing between the lights. It’s great around town, too, and though it does feel a bit stretched on the motorway, it can handle shorter jaunts at the national speed limit.

How does it look?

Royal Enfield HNTR 350
The HNTR 350 gets a halogen lamp as standard

The HNTR 350 has definitely been designed to attract the eye. The prominent appearance of the tank is really great – to our eyes, at least – and there are a number of colours to choose from, ranging from ‘Dapper White’ to ‘Rebel Red’. You’ll pay £80 to upgrade to some colours, but that still seems pretty decent value.

The black frame and exhaust system contrast this nicely, too, while it all tapers into a neat rear-end design with its LED light. In fact, that black anodised finish is applied on much of the bike’s mechanical components and this helps to give it a far more premium appearance.

What’s the spec like?

Royal Enfield HNTR 350
The HNTR can manage over 100mpg

The HNTR 350 has a pretty low price, so you can’t weigh in expecting the very latest in technology. You do, however, get some LCD displays which can show you which gear you’re in alongside some basic trip computer functions. It’d be nice if you could display your speed there too, but thankfully the main circular speedometer is clear enough.

Though you do get an LED light at the rear of the bike, it’s a regular halogen version up front. Despite this, it provides a decent amount of illumination at night, while the high-beam setting is good for when you want more visibility. The indicators are nice and bright, too, though the switch which controls them feels a little bit soft and imprecise.

Verdict

The HNTR 350 feels like a great example of how you don’t need to trade off on riding fun in order to get a low cost. In fact, in today’s climate of high living costs, it makes for a very appealing way of getting around without breaking the bank.

But on top of that, this a motorcycle which doesn’t take itself too seriously, instead providing good performance, excellent fuel economy and a really characterful engine note wrapped up in one good-looking design.

  • Model: Royal Enfield HNTR 350
  • Price: £3,979
  • Engine: Air-cooled 350cc single
  • Power: 20.2bhp
  • Torque: 27Nm
  • Max speed: 71mph
  • MPG: 102mpg

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Mullen outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth construction boss avoids jail for £200k tax evasion scam
2
Glenrothes High School with school sign in foreground.
Mum home schooling her daughter after ‘severe beatings and constant bullying’ at Glenrothes High…
6
3
Mark Falzon outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first ‘meeting’ with grooming target
4
Ambassador Cruise Line's ship Ambition will depart from Dundee this summer. Image: Ambassador Cruise Lines.
Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’
5
Construction at the new Cameron Bridge station has begun. Image: Network Rail
Construction begins on new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife
6
Builders' waste left dumped in Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
‘Shameful’ fly-tippers dump builders’ waste at Glenrothes roundabout
7
Former Carnoustie High School teacher Helen Adam.
Obituary: Inspirational Helen Adam overcame adversity to become beloved Carnoustie teacher
8
The woman was arrested at a newsagent on Strathmore Avenue, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Police watchdog probes claim Dundee woman assaulted by officer after newsagent arrest
9
Inside Mardi Gras in Dundee.
Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat…
10
Fox, left, and the departed Eriksson. Image: SNS / DCT
Liam Fox explains Carljohan Eriksson exit and outlines Dundee United plan for Mark Birighitti…

More from The Courier

Simon Spear leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Bankrupt businessman fined for fraudulent Fife shop sale
Lynne Short has been criticised for remarks made during a speech in Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans…
Drew Thom. Image: Facebook.
Blood-soaked teen found in Perth street wearing just his pants abused police
Bonnygate in Cupar is an air pollution hot spot
Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution
Callum Davidson during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown…
Flooding in Halbeath on December 30.
Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix
Male patient having consultation. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services 'unsafe'
St Andrews could become a 20mph zone
Could St Andrews become Fife's biggest 20mph zone?
2
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists 'no risks' will be…
Courier News - All Editions - Nancy Nicolson - Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime launch - CR0013388 - Dunfermline - Picture Shows: A one of a kind Rural Police Tractor, used for demo only - Tuesday 27th August 2019 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Marking kits dramatically cut farm thefts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented