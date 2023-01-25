Interim targets needed to achieve electric car chargepoint goals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New interim targets are needed if the government is to achieve its plan of having 300,000 electric car chargers by 2030, according to the AA.

Figures released today by the Department for Transport today show that, as of January 1, there were 37,055 public electric car chargers installed. Though this was an increase of 2,418 chargers, or seven per cent, compared to October 2022, it’s still a long way short of the government’s 2030 date when it wants almost 10 times as many electric car chargers to be available across the UK.

The AA is now calling on interim targets to be put into place, amid worry that the government will not hit its target of having 300,000 publicly available electric car chargepoints by 2030. There is also concern that the infrastructure is not keeping pace with the greater number of electric cars being registered.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: “New EVs are flying off the factory floor, but we desperately need charge point installations to keep pace with an ever-growing demand.

“With a target of 300,000 publicly available charge points by 2030 and just 37,055 installations in place, more focus is needed to accelerate the nation’s charging infrastructure.

“We urge the government to set marker post targets in place so drivers can see the progress is being made while giving those nervous to switch the confidence to do so.”

There are concerns that the number of chargers isn’t keeping up with the pace of electric car adoption. (Seat)

Figures from trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that 267,203 new electric cars were registered in 2022 in the UK, with the third most popular car being the Tesla Model Y EV, which accounted for 35,551 registrations. Electric cars accounted for a 16.6 per cent share of new cars sold in 2022 – up five per cent on the previous year – and now outperform all fuel types other than petrol cars.