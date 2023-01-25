Volvo recalls more than 100,000 cars amid automatic braking concerns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volvo is recalling more than 100,000 cars worldwide over a potential issue with the automatic emergency braking systems in its cars.

It affects the Swedish firm’s 2023 model year range, with its full line-up of cars included, such as the popular XC40, electric C40 and flagship XC90. The S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, S90, V90, V90 Cross Country and XC60 are also affected.

A total of 106,691 vehicles worldwide are affected, with Volvo confirming to the PA news agency that 10,197 UK vehicles are due to be recalled.

The issue concerns the autonomous emergency braking system, with Volvo saying that in “rare cases” the “electronic braking support functions” can be lost. This is the automatic system that can slam on the brakes if it senses a crash is imminent and the driver hasn’t responded.

The firm added that it’s a “potential issue with software within the brake control module” that is the cause of the fault, but added that “braking capability remains via the brake pedal”.

In a statement, Volvo said: “To remedy the affected vehicles, Volvo Cars will update the software relating to the brake control module. Safety is a top priority for Volvo Cars, and we take this issue seriously. We are launching this recall to prevent issues and inconvenience for our customers.”

Volvo says it is now contacting owners of affected vehicles and asking them to book their car into one of its dealers “as soon as possible”. The work will be carried out free of charge.