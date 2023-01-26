Peugeot to launch electric 3008 and 5008 models

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peugeot has confirmed new electric versions of its 3008 and 5008 SUVs as the brand looks to offer an EV model of every car it sells by 2025.

It was announced today (January 26) by Peugeot chief executive Linda Jackson and product director Jerome Micheron, as the firm continues to expand its choice of electric models.

Inspired by the Inception concept revealed at the CES technology show earlier this month, the e-3008 and e-5008 will be sold alongside conventionally powered models.

The first new model to benefit from the design of the Inception concept (pictured) will be the new 3008. (Peugeot)

Micheron said the next-generation 3008 will be revealed in the second half of 2023 and will be the first based on Stellantis’s new medium-car platform. He also said it would offer “up to 700km (435 miles)” of range. The two new models will boast three new electric powertrains.

An image of what to expect from Peugeot’s upcoming range of models inspired by the Inception concept has also been shown, with Jackson saying “we don’t show a picture for no reason”. The next generation of Peugeots will carry the brand’s new design language inside and out, as well as showcasing a new version of the firm’s renowned ‘i-Cockpit’.

The e-3008 and e-5008 are two of the five new EVs being launched by 2025, and will be joined by the e-308 hatchback, e-308 SW estate and e-408 fastback due on sale later this year. Refreshed versions of the e-208 and e-2008 are also set to arrive shortly as Peugeot looks to make its range of EVs more appealing.

Our closing exclusive scoop from the #ELionDay: our future silhouettes beyond 2025#TheFutureIsBetterWithAllure pic.twitter.com/SazgwXtA0S — Peugeot (@Peugeot) January 26, 2023

Peugeot has also confirmed that a new mild-hybrid powertrain will be rolled out “fast” across its model range later in 2023, including on popular cars such as the 208 and 308. Set to replace current pure petrol engines, it will bring up to a 15 per reduction in fuel usage, as well as electric-running ability for short stretches around town.