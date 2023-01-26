Porsche marks 75 years of sports cars with Vision 357 concept

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Porsche is kicking off celebrations marking 75 years of producing sports cars with a tribute to its original model – the 356.

While the German firm might be best known for its 911 sports car, it was the 356 that was Porsche’s initial sporting model, and it’s that car on which the spotlight is being shone with the new Vision 357 concept.

Revealed as a homage to the 356, the Vision 357 is based on a 718 Cayman GT4 RS, currently Porsche’s smallest sports car, and uses that car’s 493bhp 4.0-litre flat-six engine, which is also shared with the 911 GT3 supercar. While strictly a concept, it “shows possible implementation of a future design philosophy”, says Porsche.

75 years ago, the 356 ‘No. 1’ Roadster became the first automobile bearing the #Porsche name to receive its general operating permit. Now the sports car manufacturer is embarking on its anniversary year with the Porsche Vision 357 design study. More: https://t.co/S13xKo4RBR pic.twitter.com/KLxNqq2MuB — Porsche Newsroom (@PorscheNewsroom) January 26, 2023

The model has a small passenger compartment, which emphasises the wide wheel arches. The original 356’s round headlights are also a feature of the Vision 357, although they’ve been concealed in the bodywork.

Porsche is celebrating its anniversary with a number of events and exhibitions around the world, including at the Volkswagen Group Forum in Berlin and the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

Oliver Blume, chairman of Porsche, said: “Seventy-five years of Porsche stand for pioneering spirit, passion and dreams. We are proud of our heritage. It is the foundation for a successful future. We associate our heritage with innovation and progress – and continually add extraordinary new moments to the unique Porsche story.”

The 356 was Porsche’s first sports back in 1948. (Porsche)

The German manufacturer will also be looking to mark the 60th anniversary of its 911 throughout the year, as well as the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race, which Porsche has competed at without interruption since 1951.